BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Basis Charter Phoenix 52, Eloy Santa Cruz 46

Eagar Round Valley 53, San Carlos 34

El Capitan 63, Pinon 36

Fort Defiance Window Rock 42, Rehoboth, N.M. 41

Holbrook 49, Lakeside Blue Ridge 29

Hurricane, Utah 48, Payson 35

Joseph City 53, Williams 47

Kearny Ray 50, San Simon 47

Newcomb, N.M. 90, Many Farms 39

Paradise Honors 86, Snowflake 74

Phoenix North Canyon 72, Glendale Arizona IHS 71

Phoenix School-Deaf 46, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 8

Pima 55, Snowflake 52

Safford 55, Sanders Valley 45

San Tan Foothills 64, Flagstaff 49

Show Low 71, St. Michael 51

Silver, N.M. 56, Heber Mogollon 48

St. Johns 57, Whiteriver Alchesay 44

Trivium Prep 63, Veritas Prep 47

Tucson Pueblo 69, Vista Grande 64

Winslow 64, Flagstaff Northland Prep 53

Hoop Hall West=

Pleasant Grove, Utah 62, Scottsdale Chaparral 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eagar Round Valley vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.

Rancho Solano Prep vs. Pima, ccd.

