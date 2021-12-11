BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Basis Charter Phoenix 52, Eloy Santa Cruz 46
Eagar Round Valley 53, San Carlos 34
El Capitan 63, Pinon 36
Fort Defiance Window Rock 42, Rehoboth, N.M. 41
Holbrook 49, Lakeside Blue Ridge 29
Hurricane, Utah 48, Payson 35
Joseph City 53, Williams 47
Kearny Ray 50, San Simon 47
Newcomb, N.M. 90, Many Farms 39
Paradise Honors 86, Snowflake 74
Phoenix North Canyon 72, Glendale Arizona IHS 71
Phoenix School-Deaf 46, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 8
Pima 55, Snowflake 52
Safford 55, Sanders Valley 45
San Tan Foothills 64, Flagstaff 49
Show Low 71, St. Michael 51
Silver, N.M. 56, Heber Mogollon 48
St. Johns 57, Whiteriver Alchesay 44
Trivium Prep 63, Veritas Prep 47
Tucson Pueblo 69, Vista Grande 64
Winslow 64, Flagstaff Northland Prep 53
Hoop Hall West=
Pleasant Grove, Utah 62, Scottsdale Chaparral 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eagar Round Valley vs. Tuba City Greyhills, ccd.
Rancho Solano Prep vs. Pima, ccd.
