GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 42, Estancia 32

Capitan 53, Cloudcroft 18

Cliff 44, Animas 34

Corona 54, Maxwell 34

Cottonwood Classical 46, Bosque School 37

Cuba 65, Navajo Pine 12

Eldorado 47, Piedra Vista 35

Escalante 42, Questa 38

Fort Sumner/House 46, Eunice 33

Gallup 55, Bloomfield 36

Hozho 32, Coronado 22

Kirtland Central 73, Miyamura 68

Mesa Vista 50, McCurdy 7

Mescalero Apache 49, Lordsburg 39

Penasco 51, Mora 24

Pine Hill 51, Tse Yi Gai 30

Quemado 44, Mesilla Valley Christian 37

Reserve 47, Magdalena 45

Sandia 63, Farmington 56

Sandia Prep 42, East Mountain 18

Springer 58, Cimarron 52

Tohajilee 89, Shiprock Northwest 21

