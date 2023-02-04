GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 42, Estancia 32
Capitan 53, Cloudcroft 18
Cliff 44, Animas 34
Corona 54, Maxwell 34
Cottonwood Classical 46, Bosque School 37
Cuba 65, Navajo Pine 12
Eldorado 47, Piedra Vista 35
Escalante 42, Questa 38
Fort Sumner/House 46, Eunice 33
Gallup 55, Bloomfield 36
Hozho 32, Coronado 22
Kirtland Central 73, Miyamura 68
Mesa Vista 50, McCurdy 7
Mescalero Apache 49, Lordsburg 39
Penasco 51, Mora 24
Pine Hill 51, Tse Yi Gai 30
Quemado 44, Mesilla Valley Christian 37
Reserve 47, Magdalena 45
Sandia 63, Farmington 56
Sandia Prep 42, East Mountain 18
Springer 58, Cimarron 52
Tohajilee 89, Shiprock Northwest 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
