BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 61, Hillsdale Academy 29
Benton Harbor 64, Flint Beecher 62
Birmingham Brother Rice 67, Kalamazoo Central 50
Clinton 75, Morenci 60
Colon 66, Sand Creek 44
Detroit U-D Jesuit 71, Tol. Whitmer, Ohio 70, OT
East Grand Rapids 53, Traverse City Central 48
East Jordan 61, Battle Creek St. Philip 46
Ft. Wayne Wayne, Ind. 60, Bridgeport 50
Gabriel Richard Catholic 50, Erie-Mason 42
Grand Rapids Christian 63, Warren De La Salle 58
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 69, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 52
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 86, Saginaw Arthur Hill 59
Hudsonville 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 49
Jackson Lumen Christi 69, Allen Park Cabrini 37
Jackson Prep 66, Factoryville Christian 20
Lansing Eastern 53, Lansing Sexton 47
Lenawee Christian 65, Hanover-Horton 52
Maplewood Baptist 64, Hannahville Indian 41
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 52, Kalamazoo Hackett 46
Napoleon 51, Leslie 37
Saginaw 79, Romulus 66
St. Clair 49, Marysville 34
St. Mary's Prep 56, East Kentwood 41
Whiteford 54, Ida 49, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
