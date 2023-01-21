BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue 61, Hillsdale Academy 29

Benton Harbor 64, Flint Beecher 62

Birmingham Brother Rice 67, Kalamazoo Central 50

Clinton 75, Morenci 60

Colon 66, Sand Creek 44

Detroit U-D Jesuit 71, Tol. Whitmer, Ohio 70, OT

East Grand Rapids 53, Traverse City Central 48

East Jordan 61, Battle Creek St. Philip 46

Ft. Wayne Wayne, Ind. 60, Bridgeport 50

Gabriel Richard Catholic 50, Erie-Mason 42

Grand Rapids Christian 63, Warren De La Salle 58

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 69, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 52

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 86, Saginaw Arthur Hill 59

Hudsonville 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 49

Jackson Lumen Christi 69, Allen Park Cabrini 37

Jackson Prep 66, Factoryville Christian 20

Lansing Eastern 53, Lansing Sexton 47

Lenawee Christian 65, Hanover-Horton 52

Maplewood Baptist 64, Hannahville Indian 41

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 52, Kalamazoo Hackett 46

Napoleon 51, Leslie 37

Saginaw 79, Romulus 66

St. Clair 49, Marysville 34

St. Mary's Prep 56, East Kentwood 41

Whiteford 54, Ida 49, OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

