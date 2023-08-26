PREP FOOTBALL=

Belleville (Althoff Catholic), Ill. 49, Burroughs 13

Bluejacket, Okla. 50, Cornerstone-Joplin 12

Cardinal Ritter 52, McCluer 6

Cassville 44, Hollister 6

Central (Springfield) 34, Clever 6

Fair Grove 38, Mountain Grove 0

Gateway 42, East Alton-Wood River, Ill. 0

Lutheran North 54, Hazelwood Central 0

Lutheran South 48, Affton 26

MICDS 15, Harrisonville 10

NMCC 50, Richmond 38

North Point 21, Francis Howell North 7

Parkway Central 49, Parkway South 28

Pattonsburg 54, Rock Port 46

Plattsburg 78, Maysville 70

SLUH 38, St. Mary's (St. Louis) 21

St. Pius X (Festus) 23, Clayton 10

Troy Buchanan 35, Holt 21

University Academy 62, Southeast 12

Vianney 21, Parkway West 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hazelwood West vs. Priory, ccd.

Soldan vs. McCluer North, ppd. to Aug 28th.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

