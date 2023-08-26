PREP FOOTBALL=
Belleville (Althoff Catholic), Ill. 49, Burroughs 13
Bluejacket, Okla. 50, Cornerstone-Joplin 12
Cardinal Ritter 52, McCluer 6
Cassville 44, Hollister 6
Central (Springfield) 34, Clever 6
Fair Grove 38, Mountain Grove 0
Gateway 42, East Alton-Wood River, Ill. 0
Lutheran North 54, Hazelwood Central 0
Lutheran South 48, Affton 26
MICDS 15, Harrisonville 10
NMCC 50, Richmond 38
North Point 21, Francis Howell North 7
Parkway Central 49, Parkway South 28
Pattonsburg 54, Rock Port 46
Plattsburg 78, Maysville 70
SLUH 38, St. Mary's (St. Louis) 21
St. Pius X (Festus) 23, Clayton 10
Troy Buchanan 35, Holt 21
University Academy 62, Southeast 12
Vianney 21, Parkway West 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hazelwood West vs. Priory, ccd.
Soldan vs. McCluer North, ppd. to Aug 28th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
