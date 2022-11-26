BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 63, Mora 35
Cimarron 74, Penasco 50
Crownpoint 69, Navajo Pine 50
EP Montwood, Texas 60, Centennial 41
Kirtland Central 52, Valencia 50
Los Lunas 69, Piedra Vista 32
Miyamura 59, Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 55
Organ Mountain 61, Capital 48
Santa Fe Indian 53, Espanola Valley 45
Tohatchi 62, Aztec 59
