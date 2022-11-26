BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 63, Mora 35

Cimarron 74, Penasco 50

Crownpoint 69, Navajo Pine 50

EP Montwood, Texas 60, Centennial 41

Kirtland Central 52, Valencia 50

Los Lunas 69, Piedra Vista 32

Miyamura 59, Fort Defiance Window Rock, Ariz. 55

Organ Mountain 61, Capital 48

Santa Fe Indian 53, Espanola Valley 45

Tohatchi 62, Aztec 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

