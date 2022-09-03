PREP FOOTBALL=

Anacostia, D.C. 50, Fairmont Heights 0

Ballou, D.C. 47, Surrattsville 7

Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 21, Mt. St. Joseph's 14

Crofton 28, Laurel 12

Frederick Douglass 30, Suitland 0

Loyola 48, New Town 7

Madonna, W.Va. 52, Hancock 0

Oakdale 35, South Hagerstown 13

Parkdale 12, Friendly 6

Potomac 56, Bladensburg 0

Saint James 35, Saint Paul's Boys 13

St. Mary's Ryken 31, Bishop McNamara 15

Woodlawn 12, Parkville 6, OT

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

