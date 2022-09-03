PREP FOOTBALL=
Anacostia, D.C. 50, Fairmont Heights 0
Ballou, D.C. 47, Surrattsville 7
Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 21, Mt. St. Joseph's 14
Crofton 28, Laurel 12
Frederick Douglass 30, Suitland 0
Loyola 48, New Town 7
Madonna, W.Va. 52, Hancock 0
Oakdale 35, South Hagerstown 13
Parkdale 12, Friendly 6
Potomac 56, Bladensburg 0
Saint James 35, Saint Paul's Boys 13
St. Mary's Ryken 31, Bishop McNamara 15
Woodlawn 12, Parkville 6, OT
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.