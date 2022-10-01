PREP FOOTBALL=

Becton 34, Lodi 6

Bergenfield 44, Mahwah 14

East Orange 20, Montclair 7

Elmwood Park 21, Bogota 0

Ewing 21, Hamilton West 14

Fort Lee 42, Ferris 0

Hackettstown 44, Sussex Tech 14

Haddon Township 20, Keansburg 14

Keyport 19, Gateway 9

Madison 6, Mendham 0

Plainfield 42, North Bergen 0

South Plainfield 47, Governor Livingston 22

Voorhees 34, South River 14

Westfield 14, St. Joseph-Metuchen 10

Whippany Park 54, Wallkill Valley 0

Woodstown 7, Salem 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

