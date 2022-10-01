PREP FOOTBALL=
Becton 34, Lodi 6
Bergenfield 44, Mahwah 14
East Orange 20, Montclair 7
Elmwood Park 21, Bogota 0
Ewing 21, Hamilton West 14
Fort Lee 42, Ferris 0
Hackettstown 44, Sussex Tech 14
Haddon Township 20, Keansburg 14
Keyport 19, Gateway 9
Madison 6, Mendham 0
Plainfield 42, North Bergen 0
South Plainfield 47, Governor Livingston 22
Voorhees 34, South River 14
Westfield 14, St. Joseph-Metuchen 10
Whippany Park 54, Wallkill Valley 0
Woodstown 7, Salem 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
