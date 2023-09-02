PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Byron def. Albert Lea, 25-19, 25-20
Byron def. Esko, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11
Byron def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-15, 25-21
Chatfield def. Austin, 25-18, 25-15
Chatfield def. Esko, 25-17, 25-17
Esko def. Albert Lea, 25-12, 25-19
Esko def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-18, 20-25, 16-14
Rochester Century def. Austin, 25-10, 25-9
Rochester Century def. Byron, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10
Rochester Century def. Chatfield, 25-18, 20-25, 15-11
Rochester John Marshall def. Albert Lea, 25-23, 25-20
Rochester John Marshall def. Austin, 25-18, 25-21
Aquinas Tournament=
La Crescent def. Baraboo, Wis., 2-0
La Crescent def. Luther, Wis., 2-0
Regis-Altoona-McDonnell, Wis. def. La Crescent, 2-0
Polar Bear Classic=
Mabel-Canton def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-11, 25-7
Mabel-Canton def. Floodwood, 25-14, 25-8
Mabel-Canton def. Proctor, 25-11, 25-10
Mabel-Canton def. South Ridge, 25-12, 25-14
Championship=
Mabel-Canton def. Floodwood, 25-13, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
