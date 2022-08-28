PREP FOOTBALL=

Alta 16, Sandpoint, Idaho 15

Lehi 42, Highland, Idaho 7

Madison, Idaho 35, Tooele 14

Morgan 35, Pocatello, Idaho 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you