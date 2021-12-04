GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batesville 41, Shelbyville 32

Bedford N. Lawrence 58, New Albany 45

Beech Grove 52, Providence Cristo Rey 3

Blackford 51, Madison-Grant 34

Blue River 62, Wes-Del 23

E. Central 59, Madison 32

Eastern (Greene) 51, Orleans 31

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 58, Elkhart Christian 18

Gibson Southern 64, N. Harrison 53

Hamilton Hts. 67, Twin Lakes 37

Heritage Christian 42, S. Bend Trinity 15

Jasper 49, Ev. Central 35

Jay Co. 58, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 30

Kokomo 43, Peru 24

Kouts 50, Hanover Central 28

LaVille 56, S. Bend Clay 24

Lafayette Harrison 66, Anderson 34

Logansport 45, Cass 38

Maconaquah 68, Eastern (Greentown) 24

Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 62, Indpls N. Central 46

N. Central (Farmersburg) 48, Bloomfield 43

Noblesville 74, Mishawaka Marian 55

Pendleton Hts. 47, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36

Pioneer 59, Caston 55

S. Bend Washington 86, Ft. Wayne South 29

Silver Creek 46, Ev. North 39

Springs Valley 43, White River Valley 36

Switzerland Co. 47, Christian Academy 37

Tri-Central 35, Faith Christian 23

Vincennes 66, Ev. Bosse 25

W. Lafayette 42, Seeger 33

Warsaw 66, Mississinewa 31

Woodlan 61, Adams Central 40

North Daviess Tournament=

First Round=

Mitchell 52, Clay City 17

