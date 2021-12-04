GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batesville 41, Shelbyville 32
Bedford N. Lawrence 58, New Albany 45
Beech Grove 52, Providence Cristo Rey 3
Blackford 51, Madison-Grant 34
Blue River 62, Wes-Del 23
E. Central 59, Madison 32
Eastern (Greene) 51, Orleans 31
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 58, Elkhart Christian 18
Gibson Southern 64, N. Harrison 53
Hamilton Hts. 67, Twin Lakes 37
Heritage Christian 42, S. Bend Trinity 15
Jasper 49, Ev. Central 35
Jay Co. 58, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 30
Kokomo 43, Peru 24
Kouts 50, Hanover Central 28
LaVille 56, S. Bend Clay 24
Lafayette Harrison 66, Anderson 34
Logansport 45, Cass 38
Maconaquah 68, Eastern (Greentown) 24
Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 62, Indpls N. Central 46
N. Central (Farmersburg) 48, Bloomfield 43
Noblesville 74, Mishawaka Marian 55
Pendleton Hts. 47, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36
Pioneer 59, Caston 55
S. Bend Washington 86, Ft. Wayne South 29
Silver Creek 46, Ev. North 39
Springs Valley 43, White River Valley 36
Switzerland Co. 47, Christian Academy 37
Tri-Central 35, Faith Christian 23
Vincennes 66, Ev. Bosse 25
W. Lafayette 42, Seeger 33
Warsaw 66, Mississinewa 31
Woodlan 61, Adams Central 40
North Daviess Tournament=
First Round=
Mitchell 52, Clay City 17
