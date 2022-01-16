BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyden-Hull 77, George-Little Rock 44
Camanche 68, Wilton 52
Cedar Falls 71, Iowa City West 57
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 79, Epworth, Western Dubuque 58
Charles City 56, West Hancock, Britt 55
Clinton 76, Maquoketa 75
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 84, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 44
Davis County, Bloomfield 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 67
Decorah 67, Center Point-Urbana 52
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 79, Audubon 62
Fort Madison 78, Holy Trinity 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 66, Lewis Central 44
Panorama, Panora 71, Nodaway Valley 62
Sioux Center 53, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49
Solon 44, Mount Vernon 31
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 70, Westwood, Sloan 49
Storm Lake 69, OA-BCIG 55
Trinity Christian High School 68, West Monona 47
Wahlert, Dubuque 76, West Delaware, Manchester 63
Western Christian 73, Spirit Lake Park 44
Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Kingsley-Pierson 42
West Carroll Shootout=
Easton Valley 58, Freeport (Aquin), Ill. 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Colo-NESCO vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Boone, ppd.
GMG, Garwin vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ccd.
Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. Monticello, ppd.
Nevada vs. PCM, Monroe, ppd.
