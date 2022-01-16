BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyden-Hull 77, George-Little Rock 44

Camanche 68, Wilton 52

Cedar Falls 71, Iowa City West 57

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 79, Epworth, Western Dubuque 58

Charles City 56, West Hancock, Britt 55

Clinton 76, Maquoketa 75

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 84, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 44

Davis County, Bloomfield 74, Van Buren, Keosauqua 67

Decorah 67, Center Point-Urbana 52

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 79, Audubon 62

Fort Madison 78, Holy Trinity 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 66, Lewis Central 44

Panorama, Panora 71, Nodaway Valley 62

Sioux Center 53, Sibley-Ocheyedan 49

Solon 44, Mount Vernon 31

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 70, Westwood, Sloan 49

Storm Lake 69, OA-BCIG 55

Trinity Christian High School 68, West Monona 47

Wahlert, Dubuque 76, West Delaware, Manchester 63

Western Christian 73, Spirit Lake Park 44

Woodbury Central, Moville 61, Kingsley-Pierson 42

West Carroll Shootout=

Easton Valley 58, Freeport (Aquin), Ill. 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colo-NESCO vs. Melcher-Dallas, ppd.

Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Boone, ppd.

GMG, Garwin vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ccd.

Mid-Prairie, Wellman vs. Monticello, ppd.

Nevada vs. PCM, Monroe, ppd.

