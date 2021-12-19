GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 37, West Sioux 32
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 34
Bishop Garrigan 70, Algona 28
Caledonia, Minn. 37, Decorah 31
Cascade,Western Dubuque 48, Beckman, Dyersville 34
Cedar Falls 59, Mason City 36
Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Maquoketa 50
Crofton, Neb. 53, LeMars 19
English Valleys, North English 62, Cedar Valley Christian School 20
Galesburg, Ill. 71, Burlington 23
Iowa City High 66, Muscatine 29
Jesup 61, MFL-Mar-Mac 45
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 68, Greene County 37
Nodaway Valley 68, Atlantic 42
North Fayette Valley 57, Fillmore Central, Minn. 56
Okoboji, Milford 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 42
Osage 42, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37
Oskaloosa 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 43
Pleasant Valley 57, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 50
Spirit Lake 54, Sioux City, West 38
Wapello 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 52
Waterloo, West 53, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 22
Williamsburg 48, Montezuma 46
Winfield-Mount Union 52, WACO, Wayland 25
