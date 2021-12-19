GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 37, West Sioux 32

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Rushford-Peterson, Minn. 34

Bishop Garrigan 70, Algona 28

Caledonia, Minn. 37, Decorah 31

Cascade,Western Dubuque 48, Beckman, Dyersville 34

Cedar Falls 59, Mason City 36

Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Maquoketa 50

Crofton, Neb. 53, LeMars 19

English Valleys, North English 62, Cedar Valley Christian School 20

Galesburg, Ill. 71, Burlington 23

Iowa City High 66, Muscatine 29

Jesup 61, MFL-Mar-Mac 45

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 68, Greene County 37

Nodaway Valley 68, Atlantic 42

North Fayette Valley 57, Fillmore Central, Minn. 56

Okoboji, Milford 56, Ruthven-Ayrshire 42

Osage 42, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37

Oskaloosa 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 43

Pleasant Valley 57, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 50

Spirit Lake 54, Sioux City, West 38

Wapello 57, Northeast, Goose Lake 52

Waterloo, West 53, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 22

Williamsburg 48, Montezuma 46

Winfield-Mount Union 52, WACO, Wayland 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

