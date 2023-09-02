PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 34, Trinity Episcopal 6

Chincoteague 61, Fuqua School 10

Christchurch 50, Broadwater Academy 12

Currituck County, N.C. 24, Deep Creek 20

Flint Hill 53, Woodberry Forest 13

Fredericksburg Christian 31, Norfolk Christian School 6

John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 0

John Marshall 12, Richmond 0

Kenston Forest 68, Massanutten Military 12

Norfolk Academy 56, Potomac School 35

North Cross 51, Saint James, Md. 6

Quince Orchard, Md. 33, South County 0

Richmond Christian 28, Quantico 0

Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7

Va. Episcopal 22, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

