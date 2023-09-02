PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. Hoban, Ohio 34, Trinity Episcopal 6
Chincoteague 61, Fuqua School 10
Christchurch 50, Broadwater Academy 12
Currituck County, N.C. 24, Deep Creek 20
Flint Hill 53, Woodberry Forest 13
Fredericksburg Christian 31, Norfolk Christian School 6
John Handley 49, Harrisonburg 0
John Marshall 12, Richmond 0
Kenston Forest 68, Massanutten Military 12
Norfolk Academy 56, Potomac School 35
North Cross 51, Saint James, Md. 6
Quince Orchard, Md. 33, South County 0
Richmond Christian 28, Quantico 0
Riverheads 35, Tazewell 7
Va. Episcopal 22, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
