BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 24
Ashland-Greenwood 74, Fort Calhoun 23
Aurora 64, St. Paul 30
Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 42
Bennington 57, Blair 54
Brady 55, Arthur County 32
Broken Bow 55, Bridgeport 41
Centennial 49, Raymond Central 38
Chadron 84, Mitchell 66
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39
Conestoga 51, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Crete 68, Scottsbluff 32
Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Grand Island Central Catholic 26
Douglas County West 62, Omaha Nation 45
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Bloomfield 46
Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Mound City/Craig Co-op, Mo. 31
Freeman 54, Tri County 37
Friend 57, McCool Junction 49
Gordon/Rushville 68, Bayard 26
Gothenburg 49, Centura 44
Gretna 65, Omaha Central 51
Holdrege 58, Ainsworth 40
Howells/Dodge 52, Guardian Angels 49
Humphrey St. Francis 67, Burwell 46
Hyannis 67, Banner County 35
Johnson-Brock 65, Weeping Water 38
Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57
Maywood-Hayes Center 79, Hi-Line 42
Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 41
Morrill 53, Crawford 36
North Platte 67, Kearney Catholic 37
Omaha Bryan 63, Millard South 59
Omaha Roncalli 64, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 63
Omaha Westside 69, Millard North 52
Papillion-LaVista 50, Omaha Benson 47
Red Cloud 56, Elba 13
Sioux City, East, Iowa 80, Omaha Burke 34
South Loup 48, Bertrand 31
South Sioux City 61, Norfolk 55
St. Mary's 64, Anselmo-Merna 41
Stanton 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44
Tea Area, S.D. 62, Crofton 27
Waverly 56, Gering 46
Wayne 39, Boone Central 35
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Southern 37
York 62, Grand Island Northwest 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
