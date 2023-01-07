BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Bergan 42, Arlington 24

Ashland-Greenwood 74, Fort Calhoun 23

Aurora 64, St. Paul 30

Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa 42

Bennington 57, Blair 54

Brady 55, Arthur County 32

Broken Bow 55, Bridgeport 41

Centennial 49, Raymond Central 38

Chadron 84, Mitchell 66

Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39

Conestoga 51, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

Crete 68, Scottsbluff 32

Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Grand Island Central Catholic 26

Douglas County West 62, Omaha Nation 45

Elgin Public/Pope John 65, Bloomfield 46

Falls City Sacred Heart 47, Mound City/Craig Co-op, Mo. 31

Freeman 54, Tri County 37

Friend 57, McCool Junction 49

Gordon/Rushville 68, Bayard 26

Gothenburg 49, Centura 44

Gretna 65, Omaha Central 51

Holdrege 58, Ainsworth 40

Howells/Dodge 52, Guardian Angels 49

Humphrey St. Francis 67, Burwell 46

Hyannis 67, Banner County 35

Johnson-Brock 65, Weeping Water 38

Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57

Maywood-Hayes Center 79, Hi-Line 42

Meridian 43, Shelby/Rising City 41

Morrill 53, Crawford 36

North Platte 67, Kearney Catholic 37

Omaha Bryan 63, Millard South 59

Omaha Roncalli 64, Lafayette (St. Joseph), Mo. 63

Omaha Westside 69, Millard North 52

Papillion-LaVista 50, Omaha Benson 47

Red Cloud 56, Elba 13

Sioux City, East, Iowa 80, Omaha Burke 34

South Loup 48, Bertrand 31

South Sioux City 61, Norfolk 55

St. Mary's 64, Anselmo-Merna 41

Stanton 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 44

Tea Area, S.D. 62, Crofton 27

Waverly 56, Gering 46

Wayne 39, Boone Central 35

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Southern 37

York 62, Grand Island Northwest 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

