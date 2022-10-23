PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellarmine Prep 13, Puyallup 12
Bellevue Christian 53, Life Christian Academy 6
Bellingham 20, Friday Harbor 14
Bremerton 34, Bainbridge 7
Clarkston 24, Shadle Park 17
Crescent 34, Darrington 30
Eastlake 45, Bothell 14
Graham-Kapowsin 35, Emerald Ridge 25
Hockinson 48, Hudson's Bay 21
Lake Quinault 47, Taholah 19
Lincoln 42, Lakes 28
Mariner 47, Lindbergh 39, OT
Mount Tahoma 49, Silas 7
Naselle 76, Sound Christian 20
Odessa 54, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 14
Olympia 45, Rogers (Puyallup) 15
Ridgefield 26, R.A. Long 6
Sumner 42, Bethel 0
Tri-Cities Prep 42, Mabton 0
Wishkah Valley 53, Mary Knight 18
