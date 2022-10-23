PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellarmine Prep 13, Puyallup 12

Bellevue Christian 53, Life Christian Academy 6

Bellingham 20, Friday Harbor 14

Bremerton 34, Bainbridge 7

Clarkston 24, Shadle Park 17

Crescent 34, Darrington 30

Eastlake 45, Bothell 14

Graham-Kapowsin 35, Emerald Ridge 25

Hockinson 48, Hudson's Bay 21

Lake Quinault 47, Taholah 19

Lincoln 42, Lakes 28

Mariner 47, Lindbergh 39, OT

Mount Tahoma 49, Silas 7

Naselle 76, Sound Christian 20

Odessa 54, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 14

Olympia 45, Rogers (Puyallup) 15

Ridgefield 26, R.A. Long 6

Sumner 42, Bethel 0

Tri-Cities Prep 42, Mabton 0

Wishkah Valley 53, Mary Knight 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

