PREP FOOTBALL=

Belvidere North 45, Freeport 14

Bowen 36, Kelly 0

Byron 38, Pecatonica 11

Catlin (Salt Fork) 48, Dwight 19

Chicago (Goode) 2, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 0

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 34, Chicago Vocational 6

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 40, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 34

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 67, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 0

Chicago Marshall 28, Foreman 6

Chicago Phoenix Academy 60, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 8

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 30, Champaign St. Thomas More 14

Durand/Pecatonica 52, Milledgeville 14

Fithian Oakwood 26, Momence 20

Forreston 45, Stillman Valley 41

Forreston 52, Galena 31

Gage Park def. Chicago Washington, forfeit

Galena 27, Oregon 12

Galena 45, Fulton 27

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, Dakota 13

Glenbard North 21, Kenwood 18

Glenbard West 33, Marist 31

Hononegah 35, Rockford Jefferson 22

Hononegah 42, Pearl City 41

Kennedy 27, Chicago Roosevelt 14

Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 49, Rockford Auburn 23

Lena-Winslow 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 9

Leo 32, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 6

Lindblom 14, Maria 0

Machesney Park Harlem 55, Freeport 33

Niles West 24, Harvey Thornton 12

North Lawndale 44, Harlan 0

OPRF 35, Fenwick 7

Orangeville 48, Milledgeville 20

Orangeville 59, Amboy 11

Pearl City 38, Freeport (Aquin) 34

Peoria Notre Dame 40, Peoria Manual 38

Polo 17, Belvidere 7

Rock Island Alleman 32, Chicago Academy 6

Rockford Boylan 27, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 24, OT

Rockford Boylan 40, Rockford East 0

Rockford Guilford 32, Belvidere 0

Seneca 36, Westville 33

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 55, Vienna-Goreville 12

Simeon 41, Wheaton Warrenville South 23

Stockton 41, Freeport 34

Von Steuben 2, Lincoln Park 0

Winnebago 35, Pecatonica 30

Winnebago 48, Amboy 15

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you