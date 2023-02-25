GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Rapid City Stevens 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43

Sioux Falls Washington 51, Rapid City Central 38

Spearfish 39, Brookings 33

Sturgis Brown 44, Yankton 42

SDHSAA Playoffs=

Class A Region 1=

Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Redfield 32

Groton Area 55, Waubay/Summit 27

Milbank 57, Webster 39

Sisseton 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46

Class A Region 3=

Garretson 44, West Central 43

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Tri-Valley 29

Class A Region 4=

Lennox 53, Canton 22

Class A Region 5=

Parkston 62, Hanson 56

Wagner 73, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36

Class A Region 7=

Lakota Tech 61, Winner 50

Red Cloud 75, Todd County 42

Class A Region 8=

Rapid City Christian 66, Belle Fourche 49

St. Thomas More 42, Hill City 26

Class B Region 1=

Leola/Frederick 50, Aberdeen Christian 13

Northwestern 67, Wilmot 47

Warner 58, Langford 26

Class B Region 5=

Corsica/Stickney 45, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38

Wessington Springs 66, Gregory 50

Class B Region 6=

Sully Buttes 49, Herreid/Selby Area 31

Class B Region 7=

Jones County 46, Kadoka Area 29

Wall 62, White River 55

