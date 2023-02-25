GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Rapid City Stevens 54, Sioux Falls Lincoln 43
Sioux Falls Washington 51, Rapid City Central 38
Spearfish 39, Brookings 33
Sturgis Brown 44, Yankton 42
SDHSAA Playoffs=
Class A Region 1=
Aberdeen Roncalli 45, Redfield 32
Groton Area 55, Waubay/Summit 27
Milbank 57, Webster 39
Sisseton 83, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46
Class A Region 3=
Garretson 44, West Central 43
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Tri-Valley 29
Class A Region 4=
Lennox 53, Canton 22
Class A Region 5=
Parkston 62, Hanson 56
Wagner 73, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 36
Class A Region 7=
Lakota Tech 61, Winner 50
Red Cloud 75, Todd County 42
Class A Region 8=
Rapid City Christian 66, Belle Fourche 49
St. Thomas More 42, Hill City 26
Class B Region 1=
Leola/Frederick 50, Aberdeen Christian 13
Northwestern 67, Wilmot 47
Warner 58, Langford 26
Class B Region 5=
Corsica/Stickney 45, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38
Wessington Springs 66, Gregory 50
Class B Region 6=
Sully Buttes 49, Herreid/Selby Area 31
Class B Region 7=
Jones County 46, Kadoka Area 29
Wall 62, White River 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
