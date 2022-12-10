BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Crenshaw Christian Academy 58, Lakeside School 52

Elkmont 64, Ardmore 58

Macon-East 43, Edgewood Academy 41

Montevallo 71, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 50

Valley 61, Callaway, Ga. 58

Wadley 61, Beulah 58

Marshall County vs DeKalb County Showdown=

Round 1=

Arab 79, Sylvania 51

Boaz 58, Fort Payne 51

Douglas 48, Collinsville 40

Round 2=

Guntersville 77, Geraldine 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

