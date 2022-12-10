BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Crenshaw Christian Academy 58, Lakeside School 52
Elkmont 64, Ardmore 58
Macon-East 43, Edgewood Academy 41
Montevallo 71, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 50
Valley 61, Callaway, Ga. 58
Wadley 61, Beulah 58
Marshall County vs DeKalb County Showdown=
Round 1=
Arab 79, Sylvania 51
Boaz 58, Fort Payne 51
Douglas 48, Collinsville 40
Round 2=
Guntersville 77, Geraldine 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.