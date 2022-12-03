GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 42, Hinkley 23
Adams City 37, Northglenn 20
Addenbrooke Classical 34, Caprock Academy 23
Alamosa 43, Lamar 35
Altamont, Utah 47, Meeker 42
Bennett 69, Frontier Academy 19
Bethune 29, Miami-Yoder 24
Bishop Machebeuf 27, Denver SST 20
Branson/Kim 33, Raton, N.M. 25
Brush 47, Olathe 32
Burlington 54, Holyoke 26
Cedaredge 28, Centauri 26
Centauri 68, Dove Creek 67
Center, Calif. 46, Sargent 45
Cherokee Trail 51, J.K. Mullen 43
Cherry Creek 47, Denton Guyer, Texas 37
Cheyenne Mountain 53, Widefield High School 49
Coal Ridge 50, Hayden 26
Columbine 52, Denver East 50
Coronado 59, Fairview 49
Cotopaxi 27, Lone Star 18
Creede High School 26, Antonito 24
D'Evelyn 44, Chaparral 34
Dakota Ridge 47, Mesa Ridge 34
De Beque 49, Ridgway 30
Denver North 52, Niwot 35
Discovery Canyon 45, Pueblo South 29
Durango 40, Ignacio 26
Eaglecrest 51, Liberty Common 38
Eaton 46, The Academy 22
Erie 40, Douglas County 38
Flagler 51, Weldon Valley 10
Flatirons Academy 53, Byers 24
Fleming 63, Belleview Christian 16
Folsom, Calif. 70, Eaglecrest 34
Fountain Valley School 60, Thomas MacLaren 17
Fountain-Fort Carson 69, Palmer 39
Genoa-Hugo 33, Hanover 15
George Washington 58, Northfield 15
Glenwood Springs 53, Chatfield 46
Grand Junction 66, Smoky Hill 29
Hoehne 48, Springer, N.M. 35
Legend 43, Littleton 34
Limon 50, Simla 49
Lincoln 42, Hinkley 23
Loveland Classical 46, Golden View Classical 43
Mancos 39, Nucla 37
Monarch 57, Liberty Magnet, La. 33
Monte Vista 49, Swink 20
Montrose High School 50, Delta 43
Mountain Vista 47, Liberty 38
Palmer Ridge 53, Garden City, Kan. 50
Peyton 60, Wiggins 48
Pine Creek 50, Windsor 32
Platte Valley 45, The Vanguard School 37
Ponderosa 51, Sand Creek 35
Poudre 49, Prairie View 23
Pueblo Central 47, Pueblo Centennial 18
Pueblo County 43, Grand Junction 14
Ralston Valley 64, Horizon 52
Rangely 55, Intermountain Christian, Utah 16
Rangeview 66, Vista PEAK 64
Regis Jesuit 53, Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 50
Resurrection Christian 55, Jefferson Academy 37
Rifle High School 53, Palisade 42
Rock Canyon 52, Rampart 41
Rocky Mountain 50, Pagosa Springs 30
Sangre De Cristo 43, Cheraw 41
Skyline High School 33, Greeley West 20
Skyview 63, Fort Morgan 21
Steamboat Springs 30, Roaring Fork 27
Summit 48, Evergreen High School 45
ThunderRidge 56, Westminster 33
Timnath 34, Arrupe Jesuit 33
Vail Christian 42, Lake County 23
Valor Christian 66, Midlothian, Texas 49
Valor Christian 69, SA Wagner, Texas 56
Wray 59, Yuma 45
Western Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Alliance, Neb. 46, Sterling 30
Seventh Place=
Mitchell, Neb. 63, Arvada 4
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
