GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 42, Hinkley 23

Adams City 37, Northglenn 20

Addenbrooke Classical 34, Caprock Academy 23

Alamosa 43, Lamar 35

Altamont, Utah 47, Meeker 42

Bennett 69, Frontier Academy 19

Bethune 29, Miami-Yoder 24

Bishop Machebeuf 27, Denver SST 20

Branson/Kim 33, Raton, N.M. 25

Brush 47, Olathe 32

Burlington 54, Holyoke 26

Cedaredge 28, Centauri 26

Centauri 68, Dove Creek 67

Center, Calif. 46, Sargent 45

Cherokee Trail 51, J.K. Mullen 43

Cherry Creek 47, Denton Guyer, Texas 37

Cheyenne Mountain 53, Widefield High School 49

Coal Ridge 50, Hayden 26

Columbine 52, Denver East 50

Coronado 59, Fairview 49

Cotopaxi 27, Lone Star 18

Creede High School 26, Antonito 24

D'Evelyn 44, Chaparral 34

Dakota Ridge 47, Mesa Ridge 34

De Beque 49, Ridgway 30

Denver North 52, Niwot 35

Discovery Canyon 45, Pueblo South 29

Durango 40, Ignacio 26

Eaglecrest 51, Liberty Common 38

Eaton 46, The Academy 22

Erie 40, Douglas County 38

Flagler 51, Weldon Valley 10

Flatirons Academy 53, Byers 24

Fleming 63, Belleview Christian 16

Folsom, Calif. 70, Eaglecrest 34

Fountain Valley School 60, Thomas MacLaren 17

Fountain-Fort Carson 69, Palmer 39

Genoa-Hugo 33, Hanover 15

George Washington 58, Northfield 15

Glenwood Springs 53, Chatfield 46

Grand Junction 66, Smoky Hill 29

Hoehne 48, Springer, N.M. 35

Legend 43, Littleton 34

Limon 50, Simla 49

Lincoln 42, Hinkley 23

Loveland Classical 46, Golden View Classical 43

Mancos 39, Nucla 37

Monarch 57, Liberty Magnet, La. 33

Monte Vista 49, Swink 20

Montrose High School 50, Delta 43

Mountain Vista 47, Liberty 38

Palmer Ridge 53, Garden City, Kan. 50

Peyton 60, Wiggins 48

Pine Creek 50, Windsor 32

Platte Valley 45, The Vanguard School 37

Ponderosa 51, Sand Creek 35

Poudre 49, Prairie View 23

Pueblo Central 47, Pueblo Centennial 18

Pueblo County 43, Grand Junction 14

Ralston Valley 64, Horizon 52

Rangely 55, Intermountain Christian, Utah 16

Rangeview 66, Vista PEAK 64

Regis Jesuit 53, Wichita Life Prep, Kan. 50

Resurrection Christian 55, Jefferson Academy 37

Rifle High School 53, Palisade 42

Rock Canyon 52, Rampart 41

Rocky Mountain 50, Pagosa Springs 30

Sangre De Cristo 43, Cheraw 41

Skyline High School 33, Greeley West 20

Skyview 63, Fort Morgan 21

Steamboat Springs 30, Roaring Fork 27

Summit 48, Evergreen High School 45

ThunderRidge 56, Westminster 33

Timnath 34, Arrupe Jesuit 33

Vail Christian 42, Lake County 23

Valor Christian 66, Midlothian, Texas 49

Valor Christian 69, SA Wagner, Texas 56

Wray 59, Yuma 45

Western Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Alliance, Neb. 46, Sterling 30

Seventh Place=

Mitchell, Neb. 63, Arvada 4

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

