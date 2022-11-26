GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian/Ellsworth 51, South O'Brien, Paullina, Iowa 22
Bemidji 68, Hermantown 42
Blaine 63, Cambridge-Isanti 57
La Crescent 63, Pine Island 50
Rosemount 79, Woodbury 33
Sibley-Ocheyedan, Iowa 65, Worthington 55
St. Paul Harding 35, Minneapolis South 29
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 71, Red Rock Central 27
Windom 60, Hills-Beaver Creek 36
Dover-Eyota Tournament=
Dover-Eyota 63, Minneapolis North 25
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 39, Houston 26
Hamline Univ. Tournament=
Chaska 60, Centennial 57
Lakeville South 75, Waconia 52
Minnetonka 72, DeLaSalle 34
St. Louis Park 74, Madison Memorial, Wis. 49
St. Paul Como Park 48, Simley 33
White Bear Lake 63, Bloomington Kennedy 25
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Tournament=
BOLD 70, Sleepy Eye 49
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 67, Cleveland 23
St. Charles Tournament=
Chatfield 67, Southland 33
Lanesboro 64, St. Charles 48
St. Thomas Academy Tournament=
Aquinas, Wis. 74, Holy Family Catholic 64
Bishop Garrigan, Iowa 93, Providence Academy 89
Cristo Rey Jesuit 44, St. Paul Johnson 12
East Ridge 58, Anoka 53
Eastview 47, Hutchinson 39
Holy Angels 49, Grand Rapids 45
Hopkins 61, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 51
Maranatha Christian 87, St. Paul Humboldt 29
Mayer-Lutheran 55, Visitation 48
Roseville 69, Totino-Grace 43
St. Croix Lutheran 61, Mountain Iron-Buhl 59
Stewartville 62, Mahtomedi 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
