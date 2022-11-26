GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian/Ellsworth 51, South O'Brien, Paullina, Iowa 22

Bemidji 68, Hermantown 42

Blaine 63, Cambridge-Isanti 57

La Crescent 63, Pine Island 50

Rosemount 79, Woodbury 33

Sibley-Ocheyedan, Iowa 65, Worthington 55

St. Paul Harding 35, Minneapolis South 29

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 71, Red Rock Central 27

Windom 60, Hills-Beaver Creek 36

Dover-Eyota Tournament=

Dover-Eyota 63, Minneapolis North 25

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 39, Houston 26

Hamline Univ. Tournament=

Chaska 60, Centennial 57

Lakeville South 75, Waconia 52

Minnetonka 72, DeLaSalle 34

St. Louis Park 74, Madison Memorial, Wis. 49

St. Paul Como Park 48, Simley 33

White Bear Lake 63, Bloomington Kennedy 25

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Tournament=

BOLD 70, Sleepy Eye 49

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 67, Cleveland 23

St. Charles Tournament=

Chatfield 67, Southland 33

Lanesboro 64, St. Charles 48

St. Thomas Academy Tournament=

Aquinas, Wis. 74, Holy Family Catholic 64

Bishop Garrigan, Iowa 93, Providence Academy 89

Cristo Rey Jesuit 44, St. Paul Johnson 12

East Ridge 58, Anoka 53

Eastview 47, Hutchinson 39

Holy Angels 49, Grand Rapids 45

Hopkins 61, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, Iowa 51

Maranatha Christian 87, St. Paul Humboldt 29

Mayer-Lutheran 55, Visitation 48

Roseville 69, Totino-Grace 43

St. Croix Lutheran 61, Mountain Iron-Buhl 59

Stewartville 62, Mahtomedi 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you