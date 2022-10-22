PREP FOOTBALL=

Air Academy 19, Falcon 15

Branson/Kim 26, La Veta 18

Cheraw 48, Kiowa 0

Conifer 65, Littleton 22

Dayspring Christian Academy 60, Caliche 20

Del Norte 40, Trinidad 14

Denver East 67, Westminster 21

Denver South 17, Far Northeast 0

Doherty 49, Northglenn 18

Elbert 56, Plateau Valley 23

Haxtun 56, Sedgwick County 6

Lyons 52, Front Range Christian School 16

Manual 42, Pinnacle 41

Mead 43, Niwot 3

Middle Park 28, Platte Canyon 22

Monarch 21, Greeley West 0

Mountain Valley 78, Primero 25

North Park 41, Prairie 22

Overland 34, Mountain Range 7

Palmer 54, Gateway 18

Rangeview 39, Brighton 35

Roosevelt 55, Severance 8

Rye 16, Banning Lewis Prep 6

Simla 54, South Park 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you