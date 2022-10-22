PREP FOOTBALL=
Air Academy 19, Falcon 15
Branson/Kim 26, La Veta 18
Cheraw 48, Kiowa 0
Conifer 65, Littleton 22
Dayspring Christian Academy 60, Caliche 20
Del Norte 40, Trinidad 14
Denver East 67, Westminster 21
Denver South 17, Far Northeast 0
Doherty 49, Northglenn 18
Elbert 56, Plateau Valley 23
Haxtun 56, Sedgwick County 6
Lyons 52, Front Range Christian School 16
Manual 42, Pinnacle 41
Mead 43, Niwot 3
Middle Park 28, Platte Canyon 22
Monarch 21, Greeley West 0
Mountain Valley 78, Primero 25
North Park 41, Prairie 22
Overland 34, Mountain Range 7
Palmer 54, Gateway 18
Rangeview 39, Brighton 35
Roosevelt 55, Severance 8
Rye 16, Banning Lewis Prep 6
Simla 54, South Park 0
