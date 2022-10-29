PREP FOOTBALL=
Crossroads Christian Academy 41, Landmark Christian, Ohio 7
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 70, Ashton-Franklin Center 24
IHSA Playoffs=
First Round=
Class 8A=
Glenbard West 38, Lockport 7
Loyola 42, Plainfield South 7
Class 7A=
Hoffman Estates 29, Elk Grove 22
Class 6A=
Crete-Monee 53, Champaign Centennial 13
Normal West 21, Danville 0
Prairie Ridge 63, Crystal Lake South 56
Class 5A=
Centralia 27, Triad 14
Chicago (Goode) 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 0
Mascoutah 21, Marion 20
Metamora 68, Jacksonville 34
Peoria (H.S.) 62, Decatur MacArthur 14
Rockford Boylan 31, Hillcrest 0
Sterling 34, St. Viator 17
Class 4A=
Breese Central 21, Mt. Zion 18
Carterville 36, Geneseo 7
Johnsburg 54, Hyde Park 8
Rochester 45, Effingham 14
Waterloo 76, Olney (Richland County) 28
Class 3A=
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 16, Elmwood-Brimfield 8
Mt. Carmel 8, Monticello 6
Reed-Custer 77, Chicago (Carver Military) 24
Roxana 13, Hillsboro 7
Tolono Unity 21, Harrisburg 0
Class 2A=
ALAH 41, Vandalia 34
Athens 48, Carmi White County 8
Bloomington Central Catholic 27, Aledo (Mercer County) 26, OT
Fairfield 20, North-Mac 19
Johnston City 36, Flora 20
Knoxville 33, Mendon Unity 14
Maroa-Forsyth 69, North Lawndale 8
Red Bud 34, Nashville 21
Rockridge 42, Sterling Newman 12
Class 1A=
Camp Point Central 66, Dupo 0
Dakota 16, Gilman Iroquois West 14
Forreston 46, St. Bede 22
Fulton 38, Aurora Christian 13
Greenfield-Northwestern 38, Calhoun 7
Jacksonville Routt 41, Villa Grove/Heritage 15
Lena-Winslow 48, Richards 6
Ottawa Marquette 20, Morrison 6
Tuscola 20, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 18
