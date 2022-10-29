PREP FOOTBALL=

Crossroads Christian Academy 41, Landmark Christian, Ohio 7

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 70, Ashton-Franklin Center 24

IHSA Playoffs=

First Round=

Class 8A=

Glenbard West 38, Lockport 7

Loyola 42, Plainfield South 7

Class 7A=

Hoffman Estates 29, Elk Grove 22

Class 6A=

Crete-Monee 53, Champaign Centennial 13

Normal West 21, Danville 0

Prairie Ridge 63, Crystal Lake South 56

Class 5A=

Centralia 27, Triad 14

Chicago (Goode) 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Pritzker) 0

Mascoutah 21, Marion 20

Metamora 68, Jacksonville 34

Peoria (H.S.) 62, Decatur MacArthur 14

Rockford Boylan 31, Hillcrest 0

Sterling 34, St. Viator 17

Class 4A=

Breese Central 21, Mt. Zion 18

Carterville 36, Geneseo 7

Johnsburg 54, Hyde Park 8

Rochester 45, Effingham 14

Waterloo 76, Olney (Richland County) 28

Class 3A=

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 16, Elmwood-Brimfield 8

Mt. Carmel 8, Monticello 6

Reed-Custer 77, Chicago (Carver Military) 24

Roxana 13, Hillsboro 7

Tolono Unity 21, Harrisburg 0

Class 2A=

ALAH 41, Vandalia 34

Athens 48, Carmi White County 8

Bloomington Central Catholic 27, Aledo (Mercer County) 26, OT

Fairfield 20, North-Mac 19

Johnston City 36, Flora 20

Knoxville 33, Mendon Unity 14

Maroa-Forsyth 69, North Lawndale 8

Red Bud 34, Nashville 21

Rockridge 42, Sterling Newman 12

Class 1A=

Camp Point Central 66, Dupo 0

Dakota 16, Gilman Iroquois West 14

Forreston 46, St. Bede 22

Fulton 38, Aurora Christian 13

Greenfield-Northwestern 38, Calhoun 7

Jacksonville Routt 41, Villa Grove/Heritage 15

Lena-Winslow 48, Richards 6

Ottawa Marquette 20, Morrison 6

Tuscola 20, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 18

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

