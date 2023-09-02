PREP FOOTBALL=

Cross 22, Timberland 18

Edisto 27, Columbia 14

Lake City 13, Kingstree 0

Manning 26, East Clarendon 6

White Knoll 42, Colleton County 15

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

