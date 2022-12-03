BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 36

Ashland-Greenwood 58, Arlington 22

Bishop Neumann 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 43

Blair 70, Ralston 34

Central City 74, Ord 36

Clarkson/Leigh 49, Madison 42

Cozad 50, Maxwell 41

Crawford 49, Sioux County 24

Crete 72, Hastings 46

David City 54, Sandy Creek 31

Doniphan-Trumbull 40, St. Paul 26

Elkhorn 66, Waverly 48

Elkhorn Mount Michael 76, Plattsmouth 34

Fort Calhoun 42, Syracuse 32

Freeman 30, Sutton 29

Garden County 75, Banner County 32

Gordon/Rushville 52, Ainsworth 51

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 69, Weeping Water 51

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 47, Battle Creek 43

Louisville 29, Centennial 28

Lutheran High Northeast 56, Guardian Angels 48

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Southwest 41

McCook 65, Valentine 27

McCool Junction 69, Hampton 29

Milford 44, Raymond Central 31

Nebraska Lutheran 64, Meridian 12

Norris 54, Grand Island Northwest 44

Ogallala 64, Minden 51

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35, Heartland Christian, Iowa 31

Omaha Central 62, Omaha Bryan 54

Ravenna 45, Ansley-Litchfield 38

Seward 59, North Bend Central 44

Shelby/Rising City 40, Twin River 29

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 51, Loomis 30

Thayer Central 40, Lawrence-Nelson 24

Tri County 43, Johnson County Central 40

Wahoo 76, Aurora 40

Wausa 47, Boyd County 40

Wood River 43, Centura 36

Columbus/GI/PLVS/BW Classic=

Championship=

Bellevue West 86, Papillion-LaVista South 58

Early Bird Classic=

Championship=

Lincoln High 56, Bellevue East 36

Consolation=

Papillion-LaVista 65, Norfolk 52

Early Heartland/Metro Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln East 59, Lincoln Southeast 51

Consolation=

Omaha Westside 46, Millard West 40

Early Metro/Heartland Classic=

Championship=

Millard North 81, Lincoln Southwest 74

Consolation=

Fremont 51, Elkhorn South 44

Early Season Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Creighton Prep 55

Consolation=

Kearney 63, Millard South 62

GICC Early Season Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Gross Catholic 55, Norfolk Catholic 50

Consolation=

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Lincoln Lutheran 24

Gretna, Pius X, LNE, NP Tournament=

Championship=

Gretna 65, Lincoln Northeast 57, OT

Consolation=

Lincoln Pius X 43, North Platte 42

OPS Invitational=

Consolation=

Omaha Northwest 58, Omaha South 56

Semifinal=

Omaha Burke 77, Omaha North 49

Western Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Scottsbluff 65, Sidney 59

Fifth Place=

Alliance 61, Chadron 45

Seventh Place=

Mitchell 71, Arvada, Colo. 55

Third Place=

Sterling, Colo. 56, Gering 39

