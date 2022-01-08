BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Christian, S.D. 78, Oakes 50

Beach 59, Alexander/Trinity Christian 45

Center-Stanton 52, Richardton-Taylor 47

Dickinson 62, Jamestown 59

Hazen 70, Bowman County 63

Kindred 57, Grafton 45

Mandan 67, Williston 56

Northern Cass 70, Midway-Minto 38

Potter County, S.D. 77, Strasburg-Zeeland 31

Trenton 51, Central McLean 35

Warwick 66, Max 52

Stutsman Co. Tournament=

Seventh Place=

Griggs/Midkota 66, Kidder County 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bottineau vs. Lewis and Clark-Berthold, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

