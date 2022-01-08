BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian, S.D. 78, Oakes 50
Beach 59, Alexander/Trinity Christian 45
Center-Stanton 52, Richardton-Taylor 47
Dickinson 62, Jamestown 59
Hazen 70, Bowman County 63
Kindred 57, Grafton 45
Mandan 67, Williston 56
Northern Cass 70, Midway-Minto 38
Potter County, S.D. 77, Strasburg-Zeeland 31
Trenton 51, Central McLean 35
Warwick 66, Max 52
Stutsman Co. Tournament=
Seventh Place=
Griggs/Midkota 66, Kidder County 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bottineau vs. Lewis and Clark-Berthold, ppd.
