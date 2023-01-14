BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Central Catholic 84, Pottsville Nativity 42

Bensalem 58, Wissahickon 55

Blair, N.J. 67, The Hill School 35

Central Mountain 87, Jersey Shore 63

Chester, S.D. 49, Chambersburg 47

Chichester 80, Brandywine, Del. 62

Conestoga Valley 65, Manheim Township 55, OT

Downingtown East 80, Oxford 51

Ephrata 58, Twin Valley 34

Erie Cathedral Prep 68, McQuaid Jesuit, N.Y. 50

Father Judge 77, Council Rock South 53

Franklin 53, Blackhawk 43

Girard, Ohio 44, Hickory 41

Greenville 58, Conneaut Area 42

Hempfield 58, Governor Mifflin 51

Hun, N.J. 78, Springside Chestnut Hill 58

Imani Christian Academy 91, Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 54

Kiski Area 58, Linsly, W.Va. 49

La Academia Charter 52, Steelton-Highspire 39

Lancaster McCaskey 83, Bartram 70

Manheim Central 67, Fleetwood 57

Marian Catholic 52, Shenandoah Valley 45

Mars 64, New Castle 63

Middletown 44, Wyomissing 42

Milton 61, Shikellamy 60, OT

Milton Hershey 77, Harrisburg 67

Montgomery 56, Benton 41

Mount Carmel 51, Loyalsock 50

Neighborhood Academy 50, Winchester Thurston 11

Neshannock 41, Armstrong 30

Neumann 91, Millville 64

New Town, Md. 59, Aliquippa 41

North Penn 57, Christopher Dock 50

Northgate 105, Westinghouse 78

Northumberland Christian 69, Lourdes Regional 22

Palmerton 54, Saucon Valley 44

Penn Charter 73, Frankford 55

Penn-Trafford 62, West York 54

Pennridge 60, Perkiomen Valley 55

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 54, Lincoln Park Charter 49

Pottsville 54, Jim Thorpe 53

Reading 73, Downingtown West 55

Schuylkill Haven 70, Weatherly 46

South Park 67, Carrick 55

South Williamsport 59, Northwest Area 58

Southern Lehigh 41, Pen Argyl 33

Sullivan County 75, Bucktail 26

Union 63, Coudersport 39

Upper Dublin 41, Holy Ghost Prep 37

West Allegheny 66, Ambridge 49

West Chester East 67, Great Valley 40

West Lawn Wilson 59, Cedar Crest 40

Whitehall 64, North Schuylkill 50

Woodland Hills 58, Burrell 49

Youngs. Chaney High School, Ohio 61, Kennedy Catholic 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

