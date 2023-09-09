PREP FOOTBALL=
Battle Ground 50, Todd Beamer 0
Bridgeport 52, Oakville 0
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 45, Bellevue Christian 8
Columbia (Burbank) 44, Kiona-Benton 8
Concrete 48, Winlock 0
Crescent 20, Charles Wright Academy 16
Decatur 46, Thomas Jefferson 0
Eastmont 21, Timberline 14
Inglewood, Calif. 32, Gonzaga Prep 19
Kennedy 45, Highline 38
Lake Quinault 37, Mary Knight 20
Pasco 33, Southridge 20
Wellpinit 68, Muckleshoot Tribal School 8
Zillah 34, Tenino 32
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
