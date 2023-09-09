PREP FOOTBALL=

Battle Ground 50, Todd Beamer 0

Bridgeport 52, Oakville 0

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 45, Bellevue Christian 8

Columbia (Burbank) 44, Kiona-Benton 8

Concrete 48, Winlock 0

Crescent 20, Charles Wright Academy 16

Decatur 46, Thomas Jefferson 0

Eastmont 21, Timberline 14

Inglewood, Calif. 32, Gonzaga Prep 19

Kennedy 45, Highline 38

Lake Quinault 37, Mary Knight 20

Pasco 33, Southridge 20

Wellpinit 68, Muckleshoot Tribal School 8

Zillah 34, Tenino 32

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

