BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
BOLD 59, New Ulm Cathedral 42
Bemidji 66, Fergus Falls 41
Benilde-St. Margaret's 78, Hermantown 72
Bloomington Jefferson 60, Duluth East 55
Chaska 68, Tartan 66
Clearbrook-Gonvick 65, Kittson County Central 63
Duluth Denfeld 77, Zimmerman 56
Eden Valley-Watkins 55, New London-Spicer 53, OT
Edina 72, White Bear Lake 54
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 77, Stephen-Argyle 69
Hinckley-Finlayson 79, Nashwauk-Keewatin 68
La Crescent 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63
Minneapolis Edison 77, Hiawatha Collegiate 73
Minneapolis North 92, Minneapolis Henry 83
Minnetonka 69, Shakopee 63
North Branch 74, Grand Rapids 53
Northern Freeze 71, Red Lake County 68
Northland 92, Cook County 34
Norwood-Young America 83, Proctor 48
Pelican Rapids 67, Mahnomen/Waubun 63
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Cannon Falls 59
Rochester Mayo 70, Red Wing 55
Rock Ridge 95, Duluth Marshall 49
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 45
Spring Grove 56, Rushford-Peterson 45
St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Rush City 52
St. Paul Highland Park 69, Simley 61
Totino-Grace 71, Elk River 43
Wabasha-Kellogg 60, Houston 49
Willmar 62, Little Falls 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
