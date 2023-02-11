BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

BOLD 59, New Ulm Cathedral 42

Bemidji 66, Fergus Falls 41

Benilde-St. Margaret's 78, Hermantown 72

Bloomington Jefferson 60, Duluth East 55

Chaska 68, Tartan 66

Clearbrook-Gonvick 65, Kittson County Central 63

Duluth Denfeld 77, Zimmerman 56

Eden Valley-Watkins 55, New London-Spicer 53, OT

Edina 72, White Bear Lake 54

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 77, Stephen-Argyle 69

Hinckley-Finlayson 79, Nashwauk-Keewatin 68

La Crescent 72, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 63

Minneapolis Edison 77, Hiawatha Collegiate 73

Minneapolis North 92, Minneapolis Henry 83

Minnetonka 69, Shakopee 63

North Branch 74, Grand Rapids 53

Northern Freeze 71, Red Lake County 68

Northland 92, Cook County 34

Norwood-Young America 83, Proctor 48

Pelican Rapids 67, Mahnomen/Waubun 63

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Cannon Falls 59

Rochester Mayo 70, Red Wing 55

Rock Ridge 95, Duluth Marshall 49

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 45

Spring Grove 56, Rushford-Peterson 45

St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Rush City 52

St. Paul Highland Park 69, Simley 61

Totino-Grace 71, Elk River 43

Wabasha-Kellogg 60, Houston 49

Willmar 62, Little Falls 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

