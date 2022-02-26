BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Regional=
2A East=
Consolation Semifinal=
Pine Bluffs 71, Moorcroft 51
Wright 38, Sundance 34
2A West=
Consolation Semifinal=
Big Piney 54, Wyoming Indian 52
Rocky Mountain 53, Greybull 45
1A East=
Consolation Semifinal=
Hulett 33, Kaycee 31
Lingle-Fort Laramie 56, Guernsey-Sunrise 53
1A West=
Championship=
Dubois 52, Saratoga 37
Consolation Semifinal=
Burlington 66, Little Snake River 33
Farson-Eden 38, Cokeville 35
Third Place=
Farson-Eden 59, Burlington 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/