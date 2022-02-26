BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Regional=

2A East=

Consolation Semifinal=

Pine Bluffs 71, Moorcroft 51

Wright 38, Sundance 34

2A West=

Consolation Semifinal=

Big Piney 54, Wyoming Indian 52

Rocky Mountain 53, Greybull 45

1A East=

Consolation Semifinal=

Hulett 33, Kaycee 31

Lingle-Fort Laramie 56, Guernsey-Sunrise 53

1A West=

Championship=

Dubois 52, Saratoga 37

Consolation Semifinal=

Burlington 66, Little Snake River 33

Farson-Eden 38, Cokeville 35

Third Place=

Farson-Eden 59, Burlington 42

