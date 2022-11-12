PREP FOOTBALL=

MHSA Football Championship=

Semifinal=

Class B=

Florence 40, Jefferson (Boulder) 23

Missoula Loyola 14, Bigfork 6

Class A=

Billings Central 42, Hamilton 6

Lewistown (Fergus) 49, Polson 32

8-Man=

Belt 38, Culbertson 0

St. Ignatius 54, Fairview 48

6-Man=

Big Sandy 40, Bridger 8

Broadview-Lavina 35, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 34

