PREP FOOTBALL=
MHSA Football Championship=
Semifinal=
Class B=
Florence 40, Jefferson (Boulder) 23
Missoula Loyola 14, Bigfork 6
Class A=
Billings Central 42, Hamilton 6
Lewistown (Fergus) 49, Polson 32
8-Man=
Belt 38, Culbertson 0
St. Ignatius 54, Fairview 48
6-Man=
Big Sandy 40, Bridger 8
Broadview-Lavina 35, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
