PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bayard def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 28-30, 25-20, 25-19
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-11, 25-10
Hershey def. Mitchell, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17
Axtell Tournament=
Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-9, 25-9
Consolation Semifinal=
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-12
Bellevue West Invitational=
Championship=
Cons. Semifinal=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn North, 25-14, 25-21
Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 26-24
Fifth Place=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-22, 26-24
First Round=
Lincoln East def. Elkhorn North, 21-25, 27-25, 28-26
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista South, 30-28, 25-22
Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-16, 25-17
Semifinal=
Lincoln East def. Millard West, 27-25, 26-24
Consolation=
Consolation Semifinal=
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bellevue West, 25-11, 25-20
First Round=
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-11, 25-8
Western Christian, Iowa def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15
Semifinal=
Elkhorn South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-23, 26-24
Bill Marshall Classic=
Aurora def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Clarkson/Leigh def. Milford, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Ord, 25-22, 25-16
Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-18
Boys Town Tournament=
Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18
Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-18
Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-17, 25-15
Cambridge Tournament=
Championship=
Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-19
Pool A=
Cambridge def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-4
Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-8, 25-20
Wauneta-Palisade def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 21-25, 25-22
Pool B=
Norton, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-19, 25-17
Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-16
Third Place=
Norton, Kan. def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-23
Fort Calhoun Tournament=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-17
Championship=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-10
Jim Bayly Invitational=
Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 25-16
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Northwest, 25-13, 25-6
Omaha North def. Omaha South, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
Battle Creek def. Omaha South, 25-14, 25-19
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-16
Fifth Place=
Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 27-17, 27-8
Semifinal=
Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 28-26
Seventh Place=
Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-21, 25-18
Kearney Catholic Triangular=
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-23, 25-14
Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-18, 25-21
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20
Lewis Center, Iowa Tournament=
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 18-21, 21-11, 15-13
Lewis Central, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 25-5, 25-3
Lincoln Northeast Blastoff Tournament=
Black Pool=
Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 27-25, 27-25
Lincoln Southeast def. Yutan, 25-21, 25-20
North Platte def. Buena Vista, 25-3, 25-7
North Platte def. Yutan, 18-25, 25-23, 30-28
Yutan def. Buena Vista, 25-0, 25-1
Silver Pool=
Bellevue East def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-17
Bellevue East def. Westview, 25-14, 25-12
Lincoln Northeast def. Bellevue East, 26-24, 25-23
Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-18, 25-16
Lincoln Northeast def. Westview, 25-15, 25-14
Lincoln Northwest def. Westview, 25-18, 25-19
Minden Tournament=
Pool A=
Ainsworth def. Blue Hill, 25-27, 25-17, 25-9
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-16, 25-18
Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-9
Pool B=
Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13
Centennial def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 31-29
Nebraska Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Thayer Central, 26-24, 25-20
Norfolk Tournament=
Pool A=
Kearney def. Yankton, S.D., 25-23, 25-18
Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-18
Pool B=
Bennington def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-8
Columbus def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-22
Overton Tournament=
Anselmo-Merna def. Heartland, 25-23, 25-13
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Maxwell, 25-11, 25-14
Overton def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-13
Shelton def. Hitchcock County, 25-7, 25-18
Championship=
Shelton def. Overton, 25-21, 25-22
Consolation Semifinal=
Heartland def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 25-13
Fifth Place=
Central Valley def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-22
Semifinal=
Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 25-17
Shelton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-17
Seventh Place=
Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-18
Third Place=
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-20
Plainview Tournament=
Columbus Scotus def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-21
Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 26-24, 25-21
Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16
Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-15
Plattsmouth Tournament=
David City def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-18
Nebraska City def. Raymond Central, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20
Norris def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-9
Seward def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-20
Championship=
Norris def. Seward, 25-19, 25-9
Consolation Semifinal=
Ralston def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-15
Raymond Central def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Raymond Central def. Ralston, 28-26, 19-25, 25-21
Semifinal=
Norris def. David City, 25-11, 25-11
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15
Seventh Place=
Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 25-21
Third Place=
Nebraska City def. David City, 25-16, 26-24
Randolph Quad=
Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-16
Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-18
Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 25-12, 25-14
Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-17
Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21
Winside def. Randolph, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17
Sioux County Triangular=
Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15
Hemingford def. Sioux County, 8-25, 25-21, 25-17
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-14
