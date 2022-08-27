PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bayard def. Bridgeport, 25-13, 28-30, 25-20, 25-19

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Broken Bow, 25-11, 25-10

Hershey def. Mitchell, 25-10, 25-15, 25-17

Axtell Tournament=

Axtell def. Medicine Valley, 25-9, 25-9

Consolation Semifinal=

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-11, 25-12

Bellevue West Invitational=

Championship=

Cons. Semifinal=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn North, 25-14, 25-21

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 26-24

Fifth Place=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-22, 26-24

First Round=

Lincoln East def. Elkhorn North, 21-25, 27-25, 28-26

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista South, 30-28, 25-22

Omaha Westside def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-16, 25-17

Semifinal=

Lincoln East def. Millard West, 27-25, 26-24

Consolation=

Consolation Semifinal=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Bellevue West, 25-11, 25-20

First Round=

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-11, 25-8

Western Christian, Iowa def. Bellevue West, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15

Semifinal=

Elkhorn South def. Western Christian, Iowa, 25-23, 26-24

Bill Marshall Classic=

Aurora def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Clarkson/Leigh def. Milford, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Ord, 25-22, 25-16

Pleasanton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 26-24, 25-18

Boys Town Tournament=

Omaha Nation def. Boys Town, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18

Omaha Nation def. Walthill, 25-17, 25-18

Weeping Water def. Omaha Nation, 25-17, 25-15

Cambridge Tournament=

Championship=

Cambridge def. Southwest, 25-13, 25-19

Pool A=

Cambridge def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-4

Cambridge def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-8, 25-20

Wauneta-Palisade def. Red Cloud, 25-12, 21-25, 25-22

Pool B=

Norton, Kan. def. Southwest, 25-19, 25-17

Southwest def. Rawlins County, Kan., 25-15, 25-16

Third Place=

Norton, Kan. def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-18, 25-23

Fort Calhoun Tournament=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Fort Calhoun, 25-15, 25-17

Championship=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Winnebago, 25-5, 25-10

Jim Bayly Invitational=

Omaha Central def. Omaha Benson, 25-13, 25-16

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Northwest, 25-13, 25-6

Omaha North def. Omaha South, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Battle Creek def. Omaha South, 25-14, 25-19

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Battle Creek def. Omaha Northwest, 27-17, 27-8

Semifinal=

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Central, 25-13, 28-26

Seventh Place=

Omaha Benson def. Omaha South, 25-21, 25-18

Kearney Catholic Triangular=

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Aquinas, 25-23, 25-14

Kearney Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-18, 25-21

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20

Lewis Center, Iowa Tournament=

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 18-21, 21-11, 15-13

Lewis Central, Iowa def. Omaha Bryan, 25-5, 25-3

Lincoln Northeast Blastoff Tournament=

Black Pool=

Lincoln Southeast def. North Platte, 27-25, 27-25

Lincoln Southeast def. Yutan, 25-21, 25-20

North Platte def. Buena Vista, 25-3, 25-7

North Platte def. Yutan, 18-25, 25-23, 30-28

Yutan def. Buena Vista, 25-0, 25-1

Silver Pool=

Bellevue East def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-12, 25-17

Bellevue East def. Westview, 25-14, 25-12

Lincoln Northeast def. Bellevue East, 26-24, 25-23

Lincoln Northeast def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-18, 25-16

Lincoln Northeast def. Westview, 25-15, 25-14

Lincoln Northwest def. Westview, 25-18, 25-19

Minden Tournament=

Pool A=

Ainsworth def. Blue Hill, 25-27, 25-17, 25-9

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-16, 25-18

Minden def. Ainsworth, 25-12, 25-9

Pool B=

Centennial def. Fillmore Central, 25-14, 25-13

Centennial def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 31-29

Nebraska Christian def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-16

Nebraska Christian def. Thayer Central, 26-24, 25-20

Norfolk Tournament=

Pool A=

Kearney def. Yankton, S.D., 25-23, 25-18

Norfolk def. Kearney, 25-19, 25-18

Pool B=

Bennington def. South Sioux City, 25-12, 25-8

Columbus def. South Sioux City, 25-13, 25-22

Overton Tournament=

Anselmo-Merna def. Heartland, 25-23, 25-13

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Maxwell, 25-11, 25-14

Overton def. Central Valley, 25-13, 25-13

Shelton def. Hitchcock County, 25-7, 25-18

Championship=

Shelton def. Overton, 25-21, 25-22

Consolation Semifinal=

Heartland def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 25-13

Fifth Place=

Central Valley def. Heartland, 25-21, 25-22

Semifinal=

Overton def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 25-17

Shelton def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-21, 25-17

Seventh Place=

Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-18

Third Place=

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-14, 25-20

Plainview Tournament=

Columbus Scotus def. Boyd County, 25-20, 25-21

Columbus Scotus def. Plainview, 26-24, 25-21

Columbus Scotus def. Stuart, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16

Plainview def. Boyd County, 25-22, 25-15

Plattsmouth Tournament=

David City def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-18

Nebraska City def. Raymond Central, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20

Norris def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-9

Seward def. Plattsmouth, 25-19, 25-20

Championship=

Norris def. Seward, 25-19, 25-9

Consolation Semifinal=

Ralston def. Arlington, 25-12, 25-15

Raymond Central def. Plattsmouth, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Raymond Central def. Ralston, 28-26, 19-25, 25-21

Semifinal=

Norris def. David City, 25-11, 25-11

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15

Seventh Place=

Plattsmouth def. Arlington, 25-21

Third Place=

Nebraska City def. David City, 25-16, 26-24

Randolph Quad=

Howells/Dodge def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-15, 25-16

Howells/Dodge def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-18

Howells/Dodge def. Winside, 25-12, 25-14

Randolph def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-19, 25-17

Winside def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 20-25, 25-21

Winside def. Randolph, 25-13, 22-25, 25-17

Sioux County Triangular=

Hemingford def. Crawford, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15

Hemingford def. Sioux County, 8-25, 25-21, 25-17

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-14

