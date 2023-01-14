GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson 72, Lafayette Jeff 35
Batavia Clermont NE, Ohio 57, Cambridge City 17
Batesville 52, Hauser 48
Bedford N. Lawrence 63, Floyd Central 16
Cascade 90, Indpls Scecina 31
Caston 50, Tri-County 37
Center Grove 37, Seymour 35
Clay City 50, S. Vermillion 18
Columbus East 80, New Albany 55
Columbus North 66, Lawrenceburg 32
Corydon 46, Madison 30
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 64, Frontier 40
Dubois 49, W. Washington 43
Eastern (Greene) 48, Greenwood 44
Eastern Hancock 84, Waldron 28
Eminence 55, Indpls Lutheran 35
Evansville Memorial 51, Linton 44
Evansville North 54, Jasper 42
Faith Christian 49, Clinton Central 48
Franklin Central 60, Greenfield 44
Ft. Wayne Luers 74, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 12
Guerin Catholic 46, Lebanon 45, OT
Hammond Noll 55, Simeon, Ill. 51
Heritage Hills 45, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 27
Indpls Ben Davis 61, Indpls Pike 33
Indpls Brebeuf 55, Indpls Herron 13
Indpls Roncalli 51, Martinsville 20
Jeffersonville 71, Evansville Reitz 49
Jennings Co. 47, Brownstown 38
Kokomo 70, Indpls Tech 30
Lafayette Catholic 60, Benton Central 43
Lafayette Harrison 57, Richmond 24
Lake Station 80, Calumet 28
Lanesville 50, Eastern (Pekin) 20
Lawrence Central 31, Kettering Alter, Ohio 29
Leo 38, New Haven 35
Logansport 60, Marion 27
Maconaquah 49, Taylor 10
Michigan City Marquette 48, Gary 21st Century 6
Mishawaka Marian 56, Carmel 43
Monrovia 64, Crawfordsville 39
Morgan Park, Ill. 40, Hammond Central 19
Morristown 37, Edinburgh 16
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 56, Shelbyville 33
N. Central (Farmersburg) 62, White River Valley 50
N. Posey 66, Pike Central 31
Oldenburg 35, S. Ripley 31
Oregon-Davis 57, River Forest 52
Pioneer 56, Argos 45
Plymouth 52, Concord 38
Providence 57, Henryville 26
Randolph Southern 42, Shenandoah 37
Silver Creek 69, Austin 15
Speedway 52, Beech Grove 28
Switzerland Co. 47, New Washington 38
Thornton Fractional South, Ill. 69, E. Central 22
Union (Dugger) 49, Crothersville 32
Vincennes (South Knox— 43, Vincennes 36, OT
W. Central 59, Lakeland Christian 49
Washington 52, Gibson Southern 51
Watseka (coop), Ill. 56, S. Newton 20
Wawasee 40, Mishawaka 36
Westfield 46, Indian Creek 43
Wheeler 41, Whiting 37
Winamac 41, Glenn 34
Culver Academy Classic=
Culver Academy 38, Lowell 36
Culver Academy 54, S. Bend St. Joseph's 30
Lowell 54, S. Bend St. Joseph's 30
Northeast Corner Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Fairfield 56, Central Noble 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament=
Championship=
University 55, Bethesda Christian 28
Fifth Place=
Indpls Shortridge 47, Muncie Burris 15
Third Place=
Indpls Park Tudor 58, Anderson Prep Academy 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
