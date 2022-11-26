GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arthur Christian 41, Chrisman 34
Barrington 51, Grayslake Central 21
Batavia 57, Richwoods 53
Breese Mater Dei 55, Waterloo 39
Byron 41, Dakota 23
Byron 53, River Ridge/Scales Mound 41
Calvary Christian Academy 61, Bloomington Christian 41
Carmel 50, Rockford Guilford 33
Carmi White County 45, Anna-Jonesboro 33
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48, Raymond Lincolnwood 22
Donovan 48, DePue 31
Donovan 58, Bloomington Christian 15
Edwards County 46, Wayne City 26
Edwards County 64, Lawrenceville 28
Effingham St. Anthony 81, Robinson 57
Freeburg 54, Mascoutah 42
Freeport (Aquin) 48, Dakota 28
Galesburg 61, Champaign Centennial 14
Galesburg 64, Peoria Manual 29
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 54, Arthur Christian 51
Hamilton County 51, Gallatin County 35
Hamilton County 59, Herrin 22
Harrisburg 51, Eldorado 22
Herrin 55, Lawrenceville 26
Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Southland 28
LaSalle-Peru 45, Rock Falls 32
Libertyville 67, Buffalo Grove 31
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 52, Chicago Resurrection 27
Marist 60, Kankakee 39
Mount Vernon 79, Collinsville 71
Moweaqua Central A&M 48, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36
Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 28
Naperville Central 56, Lisle (Benet Academy) 55
Nashville 44, Benton 38
Neoga 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20
Okawville 55, Trenton Wesclin 32
Oswego 44, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 42
Parkview Christian Academy 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 44
Pattonville, Mo. 70, Chicago (Butler) 61
Proviso West 40, Algonquin (Jacobs) 30
Quincy 37, Belleville West 26
River Ridge/Scales Mound 51, Pearl City 20
Rolling Meadows 55, Hoffman Estates 29
Staunton 56, East Alton-Wood River 20
Stillman Valley 45, Johnsburg 30
Taylorville 45, Rochester 45
Waubonsie Valley 68, Romeoville 51
Wheaton North 72, Leyden 24
Winnebago 62, Rockford Auburn 44
Brownsburg Shootout=
Bolingbrook 66, Columbus East, Ind. 43
Fremd 78, Jennings Co., Ind. 51
Castle-Memorial Classic=
Edwardsville 48, Castle, Ind. 46
Evansville Memorial, Ind. 59, Edwardsville 27
Evansville Memorial, Ind. 63, O'Fallon 58
O'Fallon 57, Castle, Ind. 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
