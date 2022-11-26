GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arthur Christian 41, Chrisman 34

Barrington 51, Grayslake Central 21

Batavia 57, Richwoods 53

Breese Mater Dei 55, Waterloo 39

Byron 41, Dakota 23

Byron 53, River Ridge/Scales Mound 41

Calvary Christian Academy 61, Bloomington Christian 41

Carmel 50, Rockford Guilford 33

Carmi White County 45, Anna-Jonesboro 33

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 48, Raymond Lincolnwood 22

Donovan 48, DePue 31

Donovan 58, Bloomington Christian 15

Edwards County 46, Wayne City 26

Edwards County 64, Lawrenceville 28

Effingham St. Anthony 81, Robinson 57

Freeburg 54, Mascoutah 42

Freeport (Aquin) 48, Dakota 28

Galesburg 61, Champaign Centennial 14

Galesburg 64, Peoria Manual 29

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 54, Arthur Christian 51

Hamilton County 51, Gallatin County 35

Hamilton County 59, Herrin 22

Harrisburg 51, Eldorado 22

Herrin 55, Lawrenceville 26

Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Southland 28

LaSalle-Peru 45, Rock Falls 32

Libertyville 67, Buffalo Grove 31

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 52, Chicago Resurrection 27

Marist 60, Kankakee 39

Mount Vernon 79, Collinsville 71

Moweaqua Central A&M 48, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 36

Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Raymond Lincolnwood 28

Naperville Central 56, Lisle (Benet Academy) 55

Nashville 44, Benton 38

Neoga 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 20

Okawville 55, Trenton Wesclin 32

Oswego 44, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 42

Parkview Christian Academy 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 44

Pattonville, Mo. 70, Chicago (Butler) 61

Proviso West 40, Algonquin (Jacobs) 30

Quincy 37, Belleville West 26

River Ridge/Scales Mound 51, Pearl City 20

Rolling Meadows 55, Hoffman Estates 29

Staunton 56, East Alton-Wood River 20

Stillman Valley 45, Johnsburg 30

Taylorville 45, Rochester 45

Waubonsie Valley 68, Romeoville 51

Wheaton North 72, Leyden 24

Winnebago 62, Rockford Auburn 44

Brownsburg Shootout=

Bolingbrook 66, Columbus East, Ind. 43

Fremd 78, Jennings Co., Ind. 51

Castle-Memorial Classic=

Edwardsville 48, Castle, Ind. 46

Evansville Memorial, Ind. 59, Edwardsville 27

Evansville Memorial, Ind. 63, O'Fallon 58

O'Fallon 57, Castle, Ind. 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you