GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 50, Benton 39
Alexandria 53, Haughton 52
Amite 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 43
Anacoco 71, Pleasant Hill 35
Barbe 51, Lafayette 45
Ben Franklin 58, Central Lafourche 42
Buckeye 48, Westminster Christian (LAF) 34
Converse 52, Harrisonburg 31
Denham Springs 50, South Lafourche 36
Dominican 57, McKinley 37
East Ascension 33, West Jefferson 30
East St. John 56, West Jefferson 45
Ellender 53, Salmen 36
Evans 65, Pleasant Hill 49
Fairview 69, Parkway 68
Family Christian Academy 52, Port Allen 47
Florien 53, Converse 33
Gibsland-Coleman 57, Arcadia 48
Glen Oaks 43, Bonnabel 28
Haughton 53, Ouachita Parish 39
Hicks 61, Evans 32
JS Clark Leadership Academy 60, Delhi 29
Kinder 41, Hornbeck 39
Lacassine 60, Grand Lake 38
Lafayette 49, LaGrange 34
Lafayette Christian Academy 64, Wossman 57
Lafayette Christian Academy 78, Fairview 71
Mansfield 49, Plain Dealing 15
Many 63, Harrisonburg 17
Monarch, Colo. 57, Liberty Magnet 33
New Iberia 50, Kaplan 35
Oak Hill 54, Merryville 20
Peabody 55, Southside 32
Phoenix 60, Belle Chasse 43
Port Allen 37, St. John 32
Reeves 49, Westlake 23
River Oaks 57, Choudrant 50
Scotlandville 49, Ellender 38
South Beauregard 52, Woodlawn (SH) 16
St. Amant 43, Mount Carmel 39
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Sumner 9
St. Thomas More 49, Peabody 30
Sulphur 49, Elton 19
Thibodaux 49, Brusly 40
University (Lab) 54, Lakeshore 44
Vandebilt Catholic 53, H.L. Bourgeois 28
Vandebilt Catholic 56, Ben Franklin 46
Walker 64, West Feliciana 18
Welsh 40, Beau Chene 38
West St. Mary 52, Acadiana 41
White Castle 60, Fontainebleau 53
Woodlawn (BR) 58, Baton Rouge Episcopal 43
Zachary 52, Northshore 47
Zwolle 67, North DeSoto 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
