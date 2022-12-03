GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 50, Benton 39

Alexandria 53, Haughton 52

Amite 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 43

Anacoco 71, Pleasant Hill 35

Barbe 51, Lafayette 45

Ben Franklin 58, Central Lafourche 42

Buckeye 48, Westminster Christian (LAF) 34

Converse 52, Harrisonburg 31

Denham Springs 50, South Lafourche 36

Dominican 57, McKinley 37

East Ascension 33, West Jefferson 30

East St. John 56, West Jefferson 45

Ellender 53, Salmen 36

Evans 65, Pleasant Hill 49

Fairview 69, Parkway 68

Family Christian Academy 52, Port Allen 47

Florien 53, Converse 33

Gibsland-Coleman 57, Arcadia 48

Glen Oaks 43, Bonnabel 28

Haughton 53, Ouachita Parish 39

Hicks 61, Evans 32

JS Clark Leadership Academy 60, Delhi 29

Kinder 41, Hornbeck 39

Lacassine 60, Grand Lake 38

Lafayette 49, LaGrange 34

Lafayette Christian Academy 64, Wossman 57

Lafayette Christian Academy 78, Fairview 71

Mansfield 49, Plain Dealing 15

Many 63, Harrisonburg 17

Monarch, Colo. 57, Liberty Magnet 33

New Iberia 50, Kaplan 35

Oak Hill 54, Merryville 20

Peabody 55, Southside 32

Phoenix 60, Belle Chasse 43

Port Allen 37, St. John 32

Reeves 49, Westlake 23

River Oaks 57, Choudrant 50

Scotlandville 49, Ellender 38

South Beauregard 52, Woodlawn (SH) 16

St. Amant 43, Mount Carmel 39

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Sumner 9

St. Thomas More 49, Peabody 30

Sulphur 49, Elton 19

Thibodaux 49, Brusly 40

University (Lab) 54, Lakeshore 44

Vandebilt Catholic 53, H.L. Bourgeois 28

Vandebilt Catholic 56, Ben Franklin 46

Walker 64, West Feliciana 18

Welsh 40, Beau Chene 38

West St. Mary 52, Acadiana 41

White Castle 60, Fontainebleau 53

Woodlawn (BR) 58, Baton Rouge Episcopal 43

Zachary 52, Northshore 47

Zwolle 67, North DeSoto 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

