BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSAA State Final=

Class 2A=

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 52, Linton 45

Class 1A=

Indpls Lutheran 97, Southwood 66

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

