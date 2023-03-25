BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSAA State Final=
Class 2A=
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 52, Linton 45
Class 1A=
Indpls Lutheran 97, Southwood 66
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Updated: March 25, 2023 @ 6:27 pm
