BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectional Championship=

Class 3A=

26. Northview=

Indian Creek 52, S. Vermillion 46

31. Washington=

N. Daviess 42, Washington 28

Class 1A=

57. White River Valley=

Bloomfield 83, Bloomington Lighthouse 45

Sectional Semifinal=

Class 4A=

2. Crown Point=

Chesterton 59, Crown Point 50

3. LaPorte=

Michigan City 79, LaPorte 64

4. Elkhart=

Penn 55, Goshen 37

6. Columbia City=

Ft. Wayne Wayne 57, Ft. Wayne South 56

Homestead 59, Columbia City 51

15. Seymour=

Jennings Co. 48, Jeffersonville 46

Class 3A=

17. Hanover Central=

Hanover Central 60, Hammond Noll 55

Lake Station 70, River Forest 50

18. Knox=

Culver Academy 48, Knox 41

Glenn 67, Bremen 36

19. Jimtown=

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 50, New Prairie 27

S. Bend Washington 43, Mishawaka Marian 41

20. NorthWood=

W. Noble 57, Lakeland 53

21. Garrett=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 61, Heritage 41

27. Indpls Shortridge=

Guerin Catholic 58, Indpls Brebeuf 45

30. Charlestown=

Corydon 67, Salem 50

Class 2A=

34. N. Judson=

N. Judson 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 25

S. Bend Career Academy 71, LaVille 62

35. Westview=

Westview 50, Eastside 26

36. Rochester=

Wabash 48, Winamac 15

46. Southwestern=

Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Henryville 53

Class 1A=

49. Morgan Twp.=

Kouts 84, Hammond Science and Tech 58

Morgan Twp. 70, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 66

50. Triton=

Culver 40, Oregon-Davis 24

Michigan City Marquette 51, Argos 44

51. Hamilton=

Bethany Christian 37, Elkhart Christian 36

Lakeland Christian 50, Lakewood Park 34

52. W. Central=

N. White 54, W. Central 53

Tri-County 56, Frontier 54

54. Fountain Central=

Fountain Central 58, N. Vermillion 44

Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49

61. W. Washington=

Borden 61, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44

62. New Washington=

New Washington 57, Trinity Lutheran 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you