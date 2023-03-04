BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sectional Championship=
Class 3A=
26. Northview=
Indian Creek 52, S. Vermillion 46
31. Washington=
N. Daviess 42, Washington 28
Class 1A=
57. White River Valley=
Bloomfield 83, Bloomington Lighthouse 45
Sectional Semifinal=
Class 4A=
2. Crown Point=
Chesterton 59, Crown Point 50
3. LaPorte=
Michigan City 79, LaPorte 64
4. Elkhart=
Penn 55, Goshen 37
6. Columbia City=
Ft. Wayne Wayne 57, Ft. Wayne South 56
Homestead 59, Columbia City 51
15. Seymour=
Jennings Co. 48, Jeffersonville 46
Class 3A=
17. Hanover Central=
Hanover Central 60, Hammond Noll 55
Lake Station 70, River Forest 50
18. Knox=
Culver Academy 48, Knox 41
Glenn 67, Bremen 36
19. Jimtown=
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 50, New Prairie 27
S. Bend Washington 43, Mishawaka Marian 41
20. NorthWood=
W. Noble 57, Lakeland 53
21. Garrett=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 61, Heritage 41
27. Indpls Shortridge=
Guerin Catholic 58, Indpls Brebeuf 45
30. Charlestown=
Corydon 67, Salem 50
Class 2A=
34. N. Judson=
N. Judson 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 25
S. Bend Career Academy 71, LaVille 62
35. Westview=
Westview 50, Eastside 26
36. Rochester=
Wabash 48, Winamac 15
46. Southwestern=
Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Henryville 53
Class 1A=
49. Morgan Twp.=
Kouts 84, Hammond Science and Tech 58
Morgan Twp. 70, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 66
50. Triton=
Culver 40, Oregon-Davis 24
Michigan City Marquette 51, Argos 44
51. Hamilton=
Bethany Christian 37, Elkhart Christian 36
Lakeland Christian 50, Lakewood Park 34
52. W. Central=
N. White 54, W. Central 53
Tri-County 56, Frontier 54
54. Fountain Central=
Fountain Central 58, N. Vermillion 44
Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49
61. W. Washington=
Borden 61, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44
62. New Washington=
New Washington 57, Trinity Lutheran 36
