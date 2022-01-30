BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 48, Liberty 37
Alamosa 38, Pagosa Springs 24
Aspen 65, Grand Valley 39
Aurora Central 62, Eagle Ridge Academy 53
Banning Lewis Prep 53, The Vanguard School 37
Battle Mountain 50, Rifle High School 49
Bennett 58, Platte Canyon 43
Briggsdale 49, Fleming 48
Broomfield 53, Arvada West 52
Buena Vista 54, Lamar 37
Caprock Academy 65, Soroco 57
Cedaredge 69, Vail Christian 44
Centauri 63, Montezuma-Cortez 40
Centaurus 56, Greeley West 33
Cherry Creek 55, Arapahoe 51
Cheyenne Wells 44, Hi-Plains 29
Coal Ridge 59, Crested Butte 43
Colo. Springs Christian 77, James Irwin Charter School 49
Cotopaxi 58, Antonito 34
DSST: College View 34, KIPP Collegiate 30
De Beque 52, Telluride 47
Del Norte 46, Custer County 0
Delta 59, Moffat County 42
Doherty 66, Harrison 64, OT
Dove Creek 63, Sierra Grande 19
Eads 52, Branson/Kim 47
Eaglecrest 72, Smoky Hill 63
Elbert 49, Fountain Valley School 44
Elizabeth 96, Platte Valley 90
Ellicott 51, Monte Vista 36
Evangelical Christian Academy 64, Calhan 20
Flatirons Academy 63, Front Range Baptist 28
Fountain-Fort Carson 37, Vista Ridge 35
Fowler 58, Las Animas 32
George Washington 81, Rocky Mountain 80
Granada 76, Manzanola 13
Grand Junction 48, North Fork 19
Grandview 66, J.K. Mullen 64
Heritage 59, Mitchell 43
Heritage Christian Academy 55, Front Range Christian School 42
Highland 57, Denver Christian 45
Holy Family 61, Erie 34
Kent Denver 96, Platte Valley 90
La Veta 81, Walsh 56
Lake County 49, Arrupe Jesuit 34
Leyton, Neb. 66, Peetz 37
Limon 58, Merino 43
Longmont 50, Greeley Central 28
Mancos 76, Ridgway 18
Meeker 52, Vail Mountain School 50
Middle Park 63, Pinnacle 50
Montrose High School 66, Durango 35
Ouray 52, Dolores 45
Overland 69, Cherokee Trail 49
Palisade 70, Glenwood Springs 63
Pine Creek 67, Rampart 40
Plateau Valley 57, Rangely 34
Prairie 50, Weldon Valley 24
Prairie View 81, Elizabeth 54
Rangeview 73, Vista PEAK 50
Regis Jesuit 73, Denver East 68
Resurrection Christian 75, Summit 36
Salida 87, Pueblo Centennial 53
Sanford 65, Trinidad 23
Severance 82, Eaton 59
Sidney, Neb. 63, Brush 42
Silver Creek 67, Skyline High School 37
Springfield 59, Kit Carson 39
Sterling 46, Faith Christian 40
Stratton 64, Flagler 17
The Academy 44, Bruce Randolph 15
Yuma 79, Peyton 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/