BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 48, Liberty 37

Alamosa 38, Pagosa Springs 24

Aspen 65, Grand Valley 39

Aurora Central 62, Eagle Ridge Academy 53

Banning Lewis Prep 53, The Vanguard School 37

Battle Mountain 50, Rifle High School 49

Bennett 58, Platte Canyon 43

Briggsdale 49, Fleming 48

Broomfield 53, Arvada West 52

Buena Vista 54, Lamar 37

Caprock Academy 65, Soroco 57

Cedaredge 69, Vail Christian 44

Centauri 63, Montezuma-Cortez 40

Centaurus 56, Greeley West 33

Cherry Creek 55, Arapahoe 51

Cheyenne Wells 44, Hi-Plains 29

Coal Ridge 59, Crested Butte 43

Colo. Springs Christian 77, James Irwin Charter School 49

Cotopaxi 58, Antonito 34

DSST: College View 34, KIPP Collegiate 30

De Beque 52, Telluride 47

Del Norte 46, Custer County 0

Delta 59, Moffat County 42

Doherty 66, Harrison 64, OT

Dove Creek 63, Sierra Grande 19

Eads 52, Branson/Kim 47

Eaglecrest 72, Smoky Hill 63

Elbert 49, Fountain Valley School 44

Elizabeth 96, Platte Valley 90

Ellicott 51, Monte Vista 36

Evangelical Christian Academy 64, Calhan 20

Flatirons Academy 63, Front Range Baptist 28

Fountain-Fort Carson 37, Vista Ridge 35

Fowler 58, Las Animas 32

George Washington 81, Rocky Mountain 80

Granada 76, Manzanola 13

Grand Junction 48, North Fork 19

Grandview 66, J.K. Mullen 64

Heritage 59, Mitchell 43

Heritage Christian Academy 55, Front Range Christian School 42

Highland 57, Denver Christian 45

Holy Family 61, Erie 34

Kent Denver 96, Platte Valley 90

La Veta 81, Walsh 56

Lake County 49, Arrupe Jesuit 34

Leyton, Neb. 66, Peetz 37

Limon 58, Merino 43

Longmont 50, Greeley Central 28

Mancos 76, Ridgway 18

Meeker 52, Vail Mountain School 50

Middle Park 63, Pinnacle 50

Montrose High School 66, Durango 35

Ouray 52, Dolores 45

Overland 69, Cherokee Trail 49

Palisade 70, Glenwood Springs 63

Pine Creek 67, Rampart 40

Plateau Valley 57, Rangely 34

Prairie 50, Weldon Valley 24

Prairie View 81, Elizabeth 54

Rangeview 73, Vista PEAK 50

Regis Jesuit 73, Denver East 68

Resurrection Christian 75, Summit 36

Salida 87, Pueblo Centennial 53

Sanford 65, Trinidad 23

Severance 82, Eaton 59

Sidney, Neb. 63, Brush 42

Silver Creek 67, Skyline High School 37

Springfield 59, Kit Carson 39

Sterling 46, Faith Christian 40

Stratton 64, Flagler 17

The Academy 44, Bruce Randolph 15

Yuma 79, Peyton 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

