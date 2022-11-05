PREP FOOTBALL=

Country Day 42, M.L. King Charter 19

Ehret 41, Bonnabel 13

Higgins 36, Abramson 8

Houma Christian 41, Fisher 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

