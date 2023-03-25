BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MSHSL State Tournament=

Class AAAA=

Championship=

Wayzata 75, Park Center 71, OT

Third Place=

Lakeville North 83, Eastview 70

Class AAA=

Championship=

Totino-Grace 50, DeLaSalle 46

Third Place=

Orono 67, Alexandria 63

Class AA=

Championship=

Albany, N.Y. 72, Minnehaha Academy 65

Third Place=

Holy Family Catholic 86, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 79

Class A=

Championship=

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 59, New Life Academy 49

Fifth Place=

Nevis 62, Sacred Heart 47

Third Place=

Spring Grove 68, Cherry 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

