BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 49, Stadium 37

Bellevue 47, Interlake 45

Bellevue Christian 62, East Jefferson Co-op 43

Bellingham 57, Squalicum 50

Central Valley 74, Lewis and Clark 59

Coupeville 74, South Whidbey 38

Ellensburg 69, Selah 57

Evergreen (Seattle) 67, Tyee 33

Grandview 73, Prosser 64

Hanford 79, Hermiston, Ore. 64

Issaquah 80, Newport-Bellevue 60

Juanita 72, Lindbergh 38

Kamiakin 75, Walla Walla 54

Kennewick 71, Southridge 44

Klahowya 60, Charles Wright Academy 38

Liberty 63, Mercer Island 53

Morton/White Pass 62, Toutle Lake 51

Moses Lake 69, Sunnyside 57

North Creek 75, Eastlake 63

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Chewelah 34

Orcas Island 63, Darrington 23

Renton 64, Highline 57

Richland 53, Chiawana 49

Sammamish 91, Foster 36

Thomas Jefferson 67, Auburn Mountainview 62

University 75, Ridgeline 43

University Prep 58, Overlake School 53

White River 70, Eatonville 63

Willapa Valley 62, Mossyrock 47

Woodland 43, Columbia River 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Wellpinit, ppd.

Bickleton vs. Trout Lake, ppd.

Cashmere vs. Cle Elum/Roslyn, ccd.

Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Stevenson, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, Ore. vs. Klickwood, ccd.

