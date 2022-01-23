BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 49, Stadium 37
Bellevue 47, Interlake 45
Bellevue Christian 62, East Jefferson Co-op 43
Bellingham 57, Squalicum 50
Central Valley 74, Lewis and Clark 59
Coupeville 74, South Whidbey 38
Ellensburg 69, Selah 57
Evergreen (Seattle) 67, Tyee 33
Grandview 73, Prosser 64
Hanford 79, Hermiston, Ore. 64
Issaquah 80, Newport-Bellevue 60
Juanita 72, Lindbergh 38
Kamiakin 75, Walla Walla 54
Kennewick 71, Southridge 44
Klahowya 60, Charles Wright Academy 38
Liberty 63, Mercer Island 53
Morton/White Pass 62, Toutle Lake 51
Moses Lake 69, Sunnyside 57
North Creek 75, Eastlake 63
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Chewelah 34
Orcas Island 63, Darrington 23
Renton 64, Highline 57
Richland 53, Chiawana 49
Sammamish 91, Foster 36
Thomas Jefferson 67, Auburn Mountainview 62
University 75, Ridgeline 43
University Prep 58, Overlake School 53
White River 70, Eatonville 63
Willapa Valley 62, Mossyrock 47
Woodland 43, Columbia River 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline vs. Wellpinit, ppd.
Bickleton vs. Trout Lake, ppd.
Cashmere vs. Cle Elum/Roslyn, ccd.
Columbia (White Salmon) vs. Stevenson, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, Ore. vs. Klickwood, ccd.
