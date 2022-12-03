GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 47, Meeker, Colo. 42

American Prep WV 72, Manila 47

Bryce Valley 53, Green River 30

Draper APA 55, South Summit 40

Kanab 55, Duchesne 35

Morgan 56, Syracuse 48

Piute 58, Tintic 12

Rangely, Colo. 55, Intermountain Christian 16

DELTA TOURNAMENT=

North Summit 56, Maeser Prep Academy 22

SHANNON JOHNSON CLASSIC=

Emery 57, Manti 38

Manti 42, Uintah 36

Viewmont 61, Pine View 36

Wasatch 65, Union 36

