GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bettendorf 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 52

Cedar Rapids Xavier 68, Solon 54

Center Point-Urbana 59, Benton Community 36

Central Elkader 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43

Denver 65, North Linn, Troy Mills 64

Iowa City West 60, Bishop Garrigan 50

Newell-Fonda 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49

Springville 88, Nodaway Valley 53

Vinton-Shellsburg 52, Marion 49

Waukee Northwest 81, Des Moines, East 8

Williamsburg 64, Clear Creek-Amana 52

Worthington, Minn. 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 63

St. Thomas Academy Tournament=

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 49, Providence Academy, Minn. 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

