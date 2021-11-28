GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bettendorf 66, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 52
Cedar Rapids Xavier 68, Solon 54
Center Point-Urbana 59, Benton Community 36
Central Elkader 48, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43
Denver 65, North Linn, Troy Mills 64
Iowa City West 60, Bishop Garrigan 50
Newell-Fonda 71, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49
Springville 88, Nodaway Valley 53
Vinton-Shellsburg 52, Marion 49
Waukee Northwest 81, Des Moines, East 8
Williamsburg 64, Clear Creek-Amana 52
Worthington, Minn. 67, Sibley-Ocheyedan 63
St. Thomas Academy Tournament=
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 49, Providence Academy, Minn. 46
