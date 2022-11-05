PREP FOOTBALL=

Blanche Ely 9, Dillard 7

North Miami 15, Westland Hialeah 14

SSAC Playoffs=

11-Man Championship=

Class 3A=

Faith Christian 36, Tradition Prep 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you