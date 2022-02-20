GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Everett 51, Meadowdale 31
1A District 1/2=
Loser Out=
Lynden Christian 69, Sultan 34
Nooksack Valley 69, Bush 12
1A District 3=
Second Place=
Bellevue Christian 52, Klahowya 49
1A District 4=
First Place=
Montesano 38, Tenino 35
1A District 5=
First Place=
Zillah 67, Wapato 51
Third Place=
Toppenish 62, Connell 44
1A District 6/7=
Loser Out=
Cashmere 65, Riverside 24
Colville 66, Omak 51
1B District 1/2/3=
Fifth Place=
Muckleshoot Tribal School 47, Lummi 41
First Place=
Mount Vernon Christian 65, Neah Bay 51
Third Place=
Grace Academy 53, Evergreen Lutheran 45
1B District 4=
First Place=
Naselle 33, Willapa Valley 24
Third Place=
Mossyrock 66, Taholah 20
1B District 6=
Second Place=
Waterville-Mansfield 32, Pateros 22
1B District 7=
First Place=
Wilbur-Creston 60, Wellpinit 57
Third Place=
Cusick 62, Odessa 50
1B District 9=
Third Place=
Pomeroy 41, Oakesdale 40
2A District 1=
First Place=
Archbishop Murphy 59, Burlington-Edison 44
Third Place=
Lynden 43, Cedarcrest 28
2A District 2/3=
Fifth Place=
Enumclaw 69, Kingston 55
North Kitsap 38, Renton 34, OT
First Place=
Port Angeles 61, White River 33
Third Place=
Sequim 32, Sammamish 27
2A District 8=
First Place=
West Valley (Spokane) 52, Clarkston 43
2B District 4=
Fifth Place=
Rainier 46, Onalaska 28
First Place=
Raymond 68, Chief Leschi 60
Third Place=
Adna 43, Wahkiakum 42
2B District 5=
First Place=
Warden 81, Mabton 59
2B District 7=
First Place=
Colfax 76, Liberty (Spangle) 39
3A District 1=
Snohomish 50, Mountlake Terrace 28
First Place=
Arlington 52, Stanwood 39
3A District 2=
First Place=
Garfield 55, Lakeside (Seattle) 33
Third Place=
Lake Washington 69, West Seattle 41
3A District 3/4=
Fifth Place=
Bonney Lake 68, North Thurston 51
First Place=
Kelso 66, Auburn 46
Seventh Place=
Peninsula 49, Auburn Mountainview 27
Third Place=
Lincoln 62, Gig Harbor 41
3A District 8=
Third Place=
Kennewick 55, Ferris 54
4A District 1/2=
Fifth Place=
Inglemoor 51, Glacier Peak 46
Third Place=
Eastlake 40, Issaquah 23
4A District 3/4=
Alternate=
Skyview 45, Kentwood 42
Fifth Place=
Olympia 47, Rogers (Puyallup) 44
First Place=
Sumner 54, Emerald Ridge 36
Third Place=
Bellarmine Prep 73, Camas 65
4A District 8=
Third Place=
Pasco 55, Gonzaga Prep 45
Big Sky Tournament=
Trout Lake 44, South Wasco County, Ore. 38
Class 1A District 4=
Third Place=
La Center 57, Fort Vancouver 38
Class 2B District 6=
First Place=
Tonasket 58, Okanogan 24
Class 3A District 2=
Fifth Place=
Liberty 47, Eastside Catholic 41
Class 4A District 6=
First Place=
Sunnyside 49, Eisenhower 41
