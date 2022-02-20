GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Everett 51, Meadowdale 31

1A District 1/2=

Loser Out=

Lynden Christian 69, Sultan 34

Nooksack Valley 69, Bush 12

1A District 3=

Second Place=

Bellevue Christian 52, Klahowya 49

1A District 4=

First Place=

Montesano 38, Tenino 35

1A District 5=

First Place=

Zillah 67, Wapato 51

Third Place=

Toppenish 62, Connell 44

1A District 6/7=

Loser Out=

Cashmere 65, Riverside 24

Colville 66, Omak 51

1B District 1/2/3=

Fifth Place=

Muckleshoot Tribal School 47, Lummi 41

First Place=

Mount Vernon Christian 65, Neah Bay 51

Third Place=

Grace Academy 53, Evergreen Lutheran 45

1B District 4=

First Place=

Naselle 33, Willapa Valley 24

Third Place=

Mossyrock 66, Taholah 20

1B District 6=

Second Place=

Waterville-Mansfield 32, Pateros 22

1B District 7=

First Place=

Wilbur-Creston 60, Wellpinit 57

Third Place=

Cusick 62, Odessa 50

1B District 9=

Third Place=

Pomeroy 41, Oakesdale 40

2A District 1=

First Place=

Archbishop Murphy 59, Burlington-Edison 44

Third Place=

Lynden 43, Cedarcrest 28

2A District 2/3=

Fifth Place=

Enumclaw 69, Kingston 55

North Kitsap 38, Renton 34, OT

First Place=

Port Angeles 61, White River 33

Third Place=

Sequim 32, Sammamish 27

2A District 8=

First Place=

West Valley (Spokane) 52, Clarkston 43

2B District 4=

Fifth Place=

Rainier 46, Onalaska 28

First Place=

Raymond 68, Chief Leschi 60

Third Place=

Adna 43, Wahkiakum 42

2B District 5=

First Place=

Warden 81, Mabton 59

2B District 7=

First Place=

Colfax 76, Liberty (Spangle) 39

3A District 1=

Snohomish 50, Mountlake Terrace 28

First Place=

Arlington 52, Stanwood 39

3A District 2=

First Place=

Garfield 55, Lakeside (Seattle) 33

Third Place=

Lake Washington 69, West Seattle 41

3A District 3/4=

Fifth Place=

Bonney Lake 68, North Thurston 51

First Place=

Kelso 66, Auburn 46

Seventh Place=

Peninsula 49, Auburn Mountainview 27

Third Place=

Lincoln 62, Gig Harbor 41

3A District 8=

Third Place=

Kennewick 55, Ferris 54

4A District 1/2=

Fifth Place=

Inglemoor 51, Glacier Peak 46

Third Place=

Eastlake 40, Issaquah 23

4A District 3/4=

Alternate=

Skyview 45, Kentwood 42

Fifth Place=

Olympia 47, Rogers (Puyallup) 44

First Place=

Sumner 54, Emerald Ridge 36

Third Place=

Bellarmine Prep 73, Camas 65

4A District 8=

Third Place=

Pasco 55, Gonzaga Prep 45

Big Sky Tournament=

Trout Lake 44, South Wasco County, Ore. 38

Class 1A District 4=

Third Place=

La Center 57, Fort Vancouver 38

Class 2B District 6=

First Place=

Tonasket 58, Okanogan 24

Class 3A District 2=

Fifth Place=

Liberty 47, Eastside Catholic 41

Class 4A District 6=

First Place=

Sunnyside 49, Eisenhower 41

