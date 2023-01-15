BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Basis Charter -Flagstaff 77, Shonto 9
Benson 90, Tucson Desert Christian 89, OT
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 75, Higley 63
Chandler Valley Christian 76, Gilbert Christian 60
DME Sports, Fla. 57, Bella Vista Prep 43
Duncan 61, Kearny Ray 24
Glendale Prep 61, Mountainside 25
Hillcrest Prep 89, Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 83
Joseph City 79, Scottsdale Prep 63
Monument Valley, Utah 54, Red Mesa 52
Page 50, Whiteriver Alchesay 41
Phoenix Brophy 57, Sierra Vista Buena 42
Phoenix Christian 82, Flagstaff Northland Prep 40
Phoenix Moon Valley 59, Cottonwood Mingus 46
Phoenix School-Deaf 44, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 36
Pinon 77, Sanders Valley 71
Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 66, Pusch Ridge Christian 56
Rock Point 63, St. Michael 61
San Carlos 70, Ft. Thomas 56
Tuba City 53, Fort Defiance Window Rock 51
Veritas Prep 55, Chandler Prep 46
Williams 66, Fredonia 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
