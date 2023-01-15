BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Basis Charter -Flagstaff 77, Shonto 9

Benson 90, Tucson Desert Christian 89, OT

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 75, Higley 63

Chandler Valley Christian 76, Gilbert Christian 60

DME Sports, Fla. 57, Bella Vista Prep 43

Duncan 61, Kearny Ray 24

Glendale Prep 61, Mountainside 25

Hillcrest Prep 89, Word of God Christian Academy, N.C. 83

Joseph City 79, Scottsdale Prep 63

Monument Valley, Utah 54, Red Mesa 52

Page 50, Whiteriver Alchesay 41

Phoenix Brophy 57, Sierra Vista Buena 42

Phoenix Christian 82, Flagstaff Northland Prep 40

Phoenix Moon Valley 59, Cottonwood Mingus 46

Phoenix School-Deaf 44, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 36

Pinon 77, Sanders Valley 71

Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 66, Pusch Ridge Christian 56

Rock Point 63, St. Michael 61

San Carlos 70, Ft. Thomas 56

Tuba City 53, Fort Defiance Window Rock 51

Veritas Prep 55, Chandler Prep 46

Williams 66, Fredonia 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

