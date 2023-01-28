BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 71, Dola Hardin Northern 36
Attica Seneca E. 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, Kansas Lakota 16
Bellaire 56, Wintersville Indian Creek 49
Bishop Fenwick 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 44
Bishop Ready 56, Berlin Hiland 47
Bucyrus Wynford 70, Bucyrus 52
Burton Berkshire 56, Conneaut 50
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 88, Martins Ferry 79
Cardington-Lincoln 38, Lima Temple Christian 35
Carey 47, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38
Casstown Miami E. 60, Anna 49
Centerville 40, Cin. Moeller 35
Chardon 67, Kirtland 52
Cin. Anderson 44, Hamilton Ross 29
Cin. Elder 64, Kettering Fairmont 50
Cin. Madeira 52, Cin. Seven Hills 41
Cin. Wyoming 67, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58
Clyde 89, Sandusky Perkins 72
Convoy Crestview 70, Hicksville 34
Defiance 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 31
Defiance Ayersville 49, Pettisville 40
Delta 34, Pioneer N. Central 29
Fremont Ross 72, Oak Harbor 59
Ft. Jennings 40, Holgate 36
Gahanna Lincoln 79, Cols. Whetstone 36
Granville Christian 49, Genoa Christian 34
Heartland Christian 53, Leetonia 18
Huber Hts. Wayne 60, Cin. St. Xavier 44
Kalida 52, Haviland Wayne Trace 51
Layton Christian Academy, Utah 75, Day. Belmont 50
Leesburg Fairfield 63, Portsmouth Clay 13
Lewistown Indian Lake 68, Creston Norwayne 67
Liberty Center 54, Sherwood Fairview 35
Lima Bath 40, Bryan 37
Louisville 106, Alliance 85
Lynchburg-Clay 60, Blanchester 47
Malvern 52, Hannibal River 49
McComb 57, Morral Ridgedale 44
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45, Coldwater 43
New Bremen 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 30
New Riegel 62, Gibsonburg 42
Newton Falls 61, Youngs. Liberty 27
Norwalk 60, Greenwich S. Cent. 31
Old Fort 56, Lakeside Danbury 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Rossford 54
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Bluffton 56, 2OT
Pemberville Eastwood 64, Port Clinton 61
Rocky River Lutheran W. 81, Mentor 63
Seaman N. Adams 72, Portsmouth 70
Shadyside 72, Bridgeport 36
Sparta Highland 77, Lima Temple Christian 30
St. Clairsville 88, Richmond Edison 38
St. Marys Memorial 92, Sidney 64
Sycamore Mohawk 56, Lucasville Valley 52
Thomas Worthington 65, Worthington Kilbourne 41
Tiffin Calvert 57, Sandusky St. Mary 21
Tiffin Columbian 64, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63
Tree of Life 58, Cols. Wellington 48
Warren Harding 41, Youngs. Mooney 38
Warren JFK 71, Cortland Lakeview 33
Waynesfield-Goshen 36, Sidney Fairlawn 35
Willard 46, Bellevue 45
Wilmington 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 49
Woodford Co., Ky. 70, Cin. Indian Hill 50
Xenia 62, Vandalia Butler 49
Zanesville W. Muskingum 68, New Concord John Glenn 57
Battle at the Berkey=
Cin. Gamble Montessori 62, Wooster Triway 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Knoxville vs. Spencerville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
