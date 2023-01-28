BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 71, Dola Hardin Northern 36

Attica Seneca E. 47, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 56, Kansas Lakota 16

Bellaire 56, Wintersville Indian Creek 49

Bishop Fenwick 48, Camden Preble Shawnee 44

Bishop Ready 56, Berlin Hiland 47

Bucyrus Wynford 70, Bucyrus 52

Burton Berkshire 56, Conneaut 50

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 88, Martins Ferry 79

Cardington-Lincoln 38, Lima Temple Christian 35

Carey 47, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38

Casstown Miami E. 60, Anna 49

Centerville 40, Cin. Moeller 35

Chardon 67, Kirtland 52

Cin. Anderson 44, Hamilton Ross 29

Cin. Elder 64, Kettering Fairmont 50

Cin. Madeira 52, Cin. Seven Hills 41

Cin. Wyoming 67, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 58

Clyde 89, Sandusky Perkins 72

Convoy Crestview 70, Hicksville 34

Defiance 65, Findlay Liberty-Benton 31

Defiance Ayersville 49, Pettisville 40

Delta 34, Pioneer N. Central 29

Fremont Ross 72, Oak Harbor 59

Ft. Jennings 40, Holgate 36

Gahanna Lincoln 79, Cols. Whetstone 36

Granville Christian 49, Genoa Christian 34

Heartland Christian 53, Leetonia 18

Huber Hts. Wayne 60, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Kalida 52, Haviland Wayne Trace 51

Layton Christian Academy, Utah 75, Day. Belmont 50

Leesburg Fairfield 63, Portsmouth Clay 13

Lewistown Indian Lake 68, Creston Norwayne 67

Liberty Center 54, Sherwood Fairview 35

Lima Bath 40, Bryan 37

Louisville 106, Alliance 85

Lynchburg-Clay 60, Blanchester 47

Malvern 52, Hannibal River 49

McComb 57, Morral Ridgedale 44

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 45, Coldwater 43

New Bremen 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 30

New Riegel 62, Gibsonburg 42

Newton Falls 61, Youngs. Liberty 27

Norwalk 60, Greenwich S. Cent. 31

Old Fort 56, Lakeside Danbury 44

Ottawa-Glandorf 58, Rossford 54

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Bluffton 56, 2OT

Pemberville Eastwood 64, Port Clinton 61

Rocky River Lutheran W. 81, Mentor 63

Seaman N. Adams 72, Portsmouth 70

Shadyside 72, Bridgeport 36

Sparta Highland 77, Lima Temple Christian 30

St. Clairsville 88, Richmond Edison 38

St. Marys Memorial 92, Sidney 64

Sycamore Mohawk 56, Lucasville Valley 52

Thomas Worthington 65, Worthington Kilbourne 41

Tiffin Calvert 57, Sandusky St. Mary 21

Tiffin Columbian 64, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63

Tree of Life 58, Cols. Wellington 48

Warren Harding 41, Youngs. Mooney 38

Warren JFK 71, Cortland Lakeview 33

Waynesfield-Goshen 36, Sidney Fairlawn 35

Willard 46, Bellevue 45

Wilmington 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 49

Woodford Co., Ky. 70, Cin. Indian Hill 50

Xenia 62, Vandalia Butler 49

Zanesville W. Muskingum 68, New Concord John Glenn 57

Battle at the Berkey=

Cin. Gamble Montessori 62, Wooster Triway 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Knoxville vs. Spencerville, ccd.

