BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dubois 53, Saratoga 42

Dubois 73, Ten Sleep 37

Encampment 61, Hanna-Elk Mountain 39

Hulett 50, Midwest 29

Lingle-Fort Laramie 64, Guernsey-Sunrise 43

Lovell 53, Wyoming Indian 45

Lusk 56, Rock River 29

Newcastle 63, Gering, Neb. 57

Rocky Mountain 38, Powell 37

St. Stephens 57, Meeteetse 43

Wind River 75, Greybull 64

Cheyenne Tournament=

Casper Kelly Walsh 52, Douglas 41

Cheyenne Central 56, Casper Natrona 35

Cheyenne Central 58, Rock Springs 34

Cheyenne East 76, Green River 54

Douglas 58, Cheyenne South 49

Green River 60, Wheatland 56

Laramie 59, Windsor, Colo. 58

Riverton 51, Wheatland 31

Sheridan 50, Rock Springs 30

Sheridan 58, Casper Natrona 31

Fossil Country Classic=

Evanston 47, Cokeville 40

Kemmerer 69, Cokeville 26

Pinedale Winter Classic=

Buffalo 58, Mountain View 45

Buffalo 64, Pinedale 36

Rawlins 60, Lyman 53

Rawlins 69, Pinedale 44

Thermopolis 58, Mountain View 42

Thermopolis 87, Big Piney 68

Worland 60, Lyman 56

Worland 78, Big Piney 54

Powder River Tournament=

Glenrock 42, Kaycee 36

Moorcroft 50, Arvada-Clearmont 36

Tongue River 62, Wright 36

Upton 62, Big Horn 41

