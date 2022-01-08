BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dubois 53, Saratoga 42
Dubois 73, Ten Sleep 37
Encampment 61, Hanna-Elk Mountain 39
Hulett 50, Midwest 29
Lingle-Fort Laramie 64, Guernsey-Sunrise 43
Lovell 53, Wyoming Indian 45
Lusk 56, Rock River 29
Newcastle 63, Gering, Neb. 57
Rocky Mountain 38, Powell 37
St. Stephens 57, Meeteetse 43
Wind River 75, Greybull 64
Cheyenne Tournament=
Casper Kelly Walsh 52, Douglas 41
Cheyenne Central 56, Casper Natrona 35
Cheyenne Central 58, Rock Springs 34
Cheyenne East 76, Green River 54
Douglas 58, Cheyenne South 49
Green River 60, Wheatland 56
Laramie 59, Windsor, Colo. 58
Riverton 51, Wheatland 31
Sheridan 50, Rock Springs 30
Sheridan 58, Casper Natrona 31
Fossil Country Classic=
Evanston 47, Cokeville 40
Kemmerer 69, Cokeville 26
Pinedale Winter Classic=
Buffalo 58, Mountain View 45
Buffalo 64, Pinedale 36
Rawlins 60, Lyman 53
Rawlins 69, Pinedale 44
Thermopolis 58, Mountain View 42
Thermopolis 87, Big Piney 68
Worland 60, Lyman 56
Worland 78, Big Piney 54
Powder River Tournament=
Glenrock 42, Kaycee 36
Moorcroft 50, Arvada-Clearmont 36
Tongue River 62, Wright 36
Upton 62, Big Horn 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/