GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Bergan 54, Lincoln Christian 42

Bridgeport 75, Chadron 46

Caliche, Colo. 55, Potter-Dix 38

Elkhorn North 41, Beatrice 25

Fort Calhoun 58, Plattsmouth 31

Hershey 54, Ogallala 44

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Fullerton 44

Kearney 42, Columbus 25

Lincoln Pius X 46, Gretna 35

McCook 39, Holdrege 28

Omaha Central 89, Omaha North 21

Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, North Andrew, Mo. 27

Pender 58, Stanton 29

Southern 51, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 37

St. Paul 45, Broken Bow 35

Stuart 48, Burke, S.D. 37

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 34, Sandhills/Thedford 26

York 46, Hastings 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

