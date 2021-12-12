BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 76, Yamhill-Carlton 44
Baker 85, Molalla 68
Bend 84, Roseburg 65
Crater 76, Hidden Valley 36
Dallas 64, McMinnville 57
De La Salle 51, Dayton 34
Eagle Point 64, Mazama 43
Faith Bible 71, St. Stephens Academy 38
Grants Pass 62, Galena, Nev. 12
Ilwaco, Wash. 76, Clatskanie 30
Jefferson 63, Santiam 52
Kamiakin, Wash. 99, Hermiston 20
La Grande 56, Estacada 30
La Pine 55, Sisters 53
Mannahouse Christian 65, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 31
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 54, North Lake 39
N. Clackamas Christian 42, Vernonia 35, OT
North Medford 60, Mountain View, Wash. 46
Philomath 64, Tillamook 19
Prospect 62, New Hope Christian 46
Salem Academy 57, Gervais 22
Sheridan 73, Taft 41
Sherman 54, Elgin 3
Silverton 74, Sheldon 48
Summit 78, Sherwood 48
Vale 59, New Plymouth, Idaho 45
2A Preview=
Bandon 63, Stanfield 52
Bonanza 63, Pilot Rock 24
Heppner 51, Culver 37
Jordan Valley 65, Enterprise 48
Powder Valley 54, Union 50
Arlington Snowball=
Four Rivers Community School 56, Klickitat, Wash. 12
Ione/Arlington 74, Griswold 11
Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=
Adrian 61, Imbler 27
Joseph 48, Tri-Valley, Idaho 32
Prairie City 61, Dufur 37
Centennial Tip Off Tournament=
Hood River 66, Centennial 57
Lincoln 68, McKay 21
Columbia River Clash=
Riverside 49, Grant Union 27
Umatilla 61, McLoughlin 35
Condon Christmas Tournament=
Condon 46, C.S. Lewis 22
Elkton 50, Eddyville 40
Cow Creek Classic=
Riddle 63, Glendale 17
Forest Grove Tournament=
Forest Grove 49, Lakeridge 46
Harney County Crossover=
Burns 56, Lakeview 54
Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=
Pleasant Hill 35, Blanchet Catholic 33
Hawk Invite=
Open Door 47, Horizon Christian Hood River 31
Hoophall West HS Invitational=
Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 56, Lake Oswego 38
John Howey Memorial=
South Wasco County 56, Cove 30
Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=
Junction City 49, Seaside 37
Myrtle Trees Classic=
Nestucca 48, Myrtle Point 47
OES Invitational=
Regis 68, Riverdale 54
Southwest Christian Invitational=
Delphian High School 55, Southwest Christian 16
Siletz Valley Early College 45, Jewell 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/