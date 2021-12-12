BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 76, Yamhill-Carlton 44

Baker 85, Molalla 68

Bend 84, Roseburg 65

Crater 76, Hidden Valley 36

Dallas 64, McMinnville 57

De La Salle 51, Dayton 34

Eagle Point 64, Mazama 43

Faith Bible 71, St. Stephens Academy 38

Grants Pass 62, Galena, Nev. 12

Ilwaco, Wash. 76, Clatskanie 30

Jefferson 63, Santiam 52

Kamiakin, Wash. 99, Hermiston 20

La Grande 56, Estacada 30

La Pine 55, Sisters 53

Mannahouse Christian 65, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 31

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 54, North Lake 39

N. Clackamas Christian 42, Vernonia 35, OT

North Medford 60, Mountain View, Wash. 46

Philomath 64, Tillamook 19

Prospect 62, New Hope Christian 46

Salem Academy 57, Gervais 22

Sheridan 73, Taft 41

Sherman 54, Elgin 3

Silverton 74, Sheldon 48

Summit 78, Sherwood 48

Vale 59, New Plymouth, Idaho 45

2A Preview=

Bandon 63, Stanfield 52

Bonanza 63, Pilot Rock 24

Heppner 51, Culver 37

Jordan Valley 65, Enterprise 48

Powder Valley 54, Union 50

Arlington Snowball=

Four Rivers Community School 56, Klickitat, Wash. 12

Ione/Arlington 74, Griswold 11

Calvin Hiatt Memorial Tournament=

Adrian 61, Imbler 27

Joseph 48, Tri-Valley, Idaho 32

Prairie City 61, Dufur 37

Centennial Tip Off Tournament=

Hood River 66, Centennial 57

Lincoln 68, McKay 21

Columbia River Clash=

Riverside 49, Grant Union 27

Umatilla 61, McLoughlin 35

Condon Christmas Tournament=

Condon 46, C.S. Lewis 22

Elkton 50, Eddyville 40

Cow Creek Classic=

Riddle 63, Glendale 17

Forest Grove Tournament=

Forest Grove 49, Lakeridge 46

Harney County Crossover=

Burns 56, Lakeview 54

Harrisburg Booster Club Tournament=

Pleasant Hill 35, Blanchet Catholic 33

Hawk Invite=

Open Door 47, Horizon Christian Hood River 31

Hoophall West HS Invitational=

Lakewood St. Edward, Ohio 56, Lake Oswego 38

John Howey Memorial=

South Wasco County 56, Cove 30

Junction City Les Schwab Holiday Classic=

Junction City 49, Seaside 37

Myrtle Trees Classic=

Nestucca 48, Myrtle Point 47

OES Invitational=

Regis 68, Riverdale 54

Southwest Christian Invitational=

Delphian High School 55, Southwest Christian 16

Siletz Valley Early College 45, Jewell 18

