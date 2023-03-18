GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Archbishop Wood 52, Bishop Shanahan 29

Bayard Rustin High School 47, Bethlehem Catholic 40

Oakland Catholic 60, McKeesport 59

South Fayette 40, Erie Cathedral Prep 37

PIAA Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Blackhawk 40, Fairview 34

Lansdale Catholic 49, Allentown Central Catholic 29

Pittsburgh North Catholic 60, Wyomissing 27

Scranton Prep 59, Trinity 26

PIAA Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 40, Otto-Eldred 39

Lourdes Regional 50, Neumann 35

Mountain View 47, Meadowbrook Christian 41

Union 43, Williamsburg 37

