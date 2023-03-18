GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Archbishop Wood 52, Bishop Shanahan 29
Bayard Rustin High School 47, Bethlehem Catholic 40
Oakland Catholic 60, McKeesport 59
South Fayette 40, Erie Cathedral Prep 37
PIAA Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Blackhawk 40, Fairview 34
Lansdale Catholic 49, Allentown Central Catholic 29
Pittsburgh North Catholic 60, Wyomissing 27
Scranton Prep 59, Trinity 26
PIAA Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 40, Otto-Eldred 39
Lourdes Regional 50, Neumann 35
Mountain View 47, Meadowbrook Christian 41
Union 43, Williamsburg 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
